IPL 2021: Netizens Liken Punjab Kings Jersey To Old Bangalore Jersey, Trend RCB Vs RCB

In a highly-anticipated face-off between KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), what became the hot topic of discussion was once again the brand-new PBKS jersey.

Early on ahead of the tournament, Punjab Kings hoped to change fate by revamping its name, jersey and logo. However, as the team walked onto the field in their opening match against Rajasthan Royals, it was the squad's jersey that caught the eye of the fans who likened the details to the old jersey sported by the RCB early on in IPL history.

Today, as RCB faced PBKS, netizens could not stop gushing over the similarities between the two teams both sporting gold and yellow combination and golden helmets. Adding to the déjà vu was the line-up of players in both teams especially with the number of players (KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, and Mayank Agarwal) that have switched from RCB to PBKS over the years.

Netizens React

RCB vs PBKS be like pic.twitter.com/GPM3z0Nziu — à²Ÿà³à²°à³‹à²²à³ à²¹à³ˆà²•à³à²³à³ (@TrollHaiklu) April 30, 2021

Me after watching RCB vs RCB trend ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/i500skUvTI — Srishti (@RCBwali) April 30, 2021

After seeing similar RED jersey & similar Ex players in both teams..#Rcb vs RCB (#Pbks) pic.twitter.com/EA4JzNuv5l — Karthick Shivaraman (STAY SAFEðŸ˜·) (@iskarthi_) April 30, 2021

In a pursuit to get back on the top of the IPL 2021 points table, RCB is locking horns with PBKS today. Punjab has a better head-to-head record against Virat Kohli’s side, and had won both games in the UAE in IPL 2020. Overall, the two teams have played 26 matches in IPL history, with Royal Challengers Bangalore winning 12 matches and Punjab Kings winning 14. RCB is currently 96/6 after 15.4 overs. Kohli's men are chasing a target of 179 posted by PBKS.