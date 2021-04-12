IPL 2021: Netizens React To New Punjab Kings Jersey; Draw Parallels With 2017 RCB Jersey

Punjab Kings opened their IPL 2021 feat with a fantastic knock posing a target of 222 for Rajasthan Royals in the fourth match of the tournament. Coming to the 14th edition with a revamped look, a new logo, and a name change, Punjab Kings hoped to change its previous fortunes and perform better this season.

However, it was the squad's jersey that caught the eye of the fans on social media who likened the details to the old jersey sported by the Royal Challengers Bangalore early on in the IPL history. Many netizens pointed to the gold and yellow combination and the golden helmets which gave everyone a déjà vu, especially with the number of players (KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, and Mayank Agarwal) that have switched from RCB to PBKS over the years.

Netizens draw similarities

So much similarities between 2008 RCB jersey and present @PunjabKingsIPL #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/7fympatChs — Thilak Ramamurthy (@Thilak_Rama) April 12, 2021

Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2021, Punjab skipper KL Rahul had opened up on the changes in his franchise's name and jersey hoping that it could bestow some good luck on the team."We have our fingers crossed. I genuinely believe that we were a tad bit unlucky last year. We did play some really good cricket. A couple of the games we really couldn't close for a couple of reasons," said Rahul in a podcast on Red Bull's Decoding Athletes series. "It did hurt a little bit, so I'm hoping the change of name and jerseys, and a whole lot of other changes, will bring us some good fortune," he added.

The IPL 2021 live score at the time of publishing is RR being 122/3 in the 12th over. Punjab had finished its innings at 221/6.