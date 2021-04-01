IPL 2021: Netizens Suggest Mark Wood's Name As Replacement After Hazlewood Pulls Out

With just nine days to go for Chennai Super Kings to face last year's runner-up Delhi Capitals on April 10, Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood pulled out from IPL 2021. Hazlewood who was slated to travel with Australia's IPL-bound players to join MS Dhoni's led side Chennai Super Kings decided to stay back to keep himself mentally and physically fit before the international matches scheduled later.

The Australian speedster has been in bio-bubble for a long time – from July last year to be precise – since international cricket resumed after a gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Josh Hazlewood is the third Australian cricketer after Josh Philippe (RCB) and Mitchell Marsh (SRH) to have pulled out of IPL 2021, which begins on April 9.

Following this, netizens on Twitter are suggesting names who should CSK pick as Hazlewood's replacement. Netizens are urging the Chennai Super Kings to re-sign English fast bowler Mark Wood. Recently, during the India vs England tour, Mark Wood impressed everyone with his fast bowling and infact many Indian batters struggled to score runs against him both in T20 and ODIs.

This is what netizens have to say:

Very Bad for csk,

But com on @ChennaiIPL go for Mark wood may be,

He can b a good replacement, mainly bcoz of his current form & Already being part of d csk set up in d past might help in d current case.!!! — Raghav Sharma ðŸŒ (@Raghav_71) April 1, 2021

They should go for mark wood — Sharry (@TheBossW_) March 31, 2021

Was looking forward to see Josh Hazlewood play for us again. Hope Mark Wood returns to the team as his replacement. @ChennaiIPL #CSK — Vishnu Chandur / à®µà®¿à®·à¯à®£à¯ à®šà®¨à¯à®¤à®°à¯ (@VishnuChandur) April 1, 2021

I think mark wood is better for replacement of Hazelwood — Sanjay Nayak ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@iamSanjay_nayak) April 1, 2021

However, it is to be noted that the English fast bowler Mark Wood had withdrawn his name from the IPL 2021 mini-auction in a bid to travel back to England to spend more time with his wife and young child after India vs England series. Considering England’s hectic schedule for this year, it is imperative for the England Cricket Board to give appropriate rest to their A-list names. In 2018, Mark Wood played only a single match for the CSK in which he gave away 49 runs in 4 overs.

(Image Credits: AP)