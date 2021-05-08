IPL 2021: New Zealand Batsman Tim Seifert To Miss Flight From India After Testing Positive

New Zealand cricketer Tim Seifert has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to fly back home from India. The Kiwi batsman was supposed to travel back to New Zealand on a charter flight after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis in India. According to the support staff and commentators, Seifert failed both his pre-departure PCR tests.

NZC chief executive David White said that they will do everything to ensure the best treatment for Seifert.

“It’s really unfortunate for Tim and we’ll do everything for him that we can from this end, and hopefully he will be able to test negative and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as he’s well again,” said White in an official statement.

Seifert who was representing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2021 is said to be having moderate symptoms. He is currently taken for quarantine. After a delay, the second flight for New Zealand was scheduled to leave India on Saturday evening, while one flight departed earlier. All those travelling on these flights are instructed to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols including social distance, negative results, and wearing masks. They will be again checked out on their arrival in Auckland.

Support organized for Tim Seifert

According to NZC chief executive David White, support has been organized for the player after information regarding his health was received. Seifert will be treated in the private hospital of Chennai where former Australia player Michael Hussey has been getting treated since he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. White also said that Seifert had tested negative seven out of the 10 tests and was confident that he will be receiving the best of treatment from his franchise.

White also remarked that the player's family has been informed and will get every update.

"Since receiving the news, we’ve organised support for Tim and have also – via the players association, been in contact with his family to ensure they’re kept fully informed and updated on developments,” added David White.

White also thanked BCCI and the IPL franchise for providing assistance with charter flights and healthcare.

UK-bound Test contingent

There have been changes in New Zealand's UK-bound Test contingent with players including Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, and physio Tommy Simsek travelling to the Maldives instead of staying in New Delhi before departing to England. The team's trainer Chris Donaldson is also with the UK-bound players in the Maldives after changing his plans of returning back to New Zealand. The action of this group to transfer to the Maldives came after advice that their entry into the UK was delayed from initially assumed May 11.

(Inputs from ANI)

