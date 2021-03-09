IPL 2021: New Zealand Coach Provides HUGE Update On Latest Kane Williamson Injury

The New Zealand cricket team suffered a major blow ahead of the ODI series versus Bangladesh after it was announced that Kane Williamson will not be the part of the series due to an injury. The right-handed batsman suffered an injury to his left elbow with the five-match ODI series starting from March 20 at University Oval, Dunedin. The Kane Williamson injury news came as a setback for some SunRisers Hyderabad fans but the latest update from New Zealand coach Gary Stead is set to bring about smiles within the IPL franchise.

Kane Williamson injury update

Williamson has a small tear in his left-elbow tendon and he had been experiencing irritation in the back-half of the summer. According to a report by ANI, Stead on Tuesday said that skipper Kane Williamson would possibly recover from his elbow injury around the start of the IPL 2021. He said that New Zealand Cricket would talk to IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) regarding the Kane Williamson injury so that the New Zealand skipper does not rush his comeback from the injury.

Stead, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, said that it’s likely that in about three weeks that Williamson will be pretty close to being fit and ready to go. He also added that the team wants Williamson to be able to bat pain-free and for long periods of time. He further spoke about not expecting any long-term problems and it is just this period of rest is what the 30-year-old needs right now.

NZC Medical Manager Dayle Shackel, in a press release, said that Williamson has been managing the elbow injury to varying degrees this summer and unfortunately it hasn’t improved. He said that New Zealand cricket believes that he now needs a period of rest and rehabilitation to get the injury right

SRH IPL team 2021: Here's a look at SRH players

Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, the SRH team retained core group of players and only signed three players at the auction. The SRH players who were retained are - David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T. Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The likes of Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are the new entrants in the SRH IPL team 2021.

Kane Williamson IPL 2021 salary

Speaking about the Kane Williamson IPL 2021 salary, the Kiwi star was once again retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for â‚¹3 crore ahead IPL 2021 auction. The Kiwi batsman has been part of the Orange Army since 2015 and has even led the side in 2018 in absence of David Warner. In that year, SRH lost to Chennai Super Kings in the final.

Image: Black Caps /Twitter