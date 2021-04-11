IPL 2021: Nitish Rana & Rahul Tripathi Lead KKR To A 10-run Win Over SRH

The Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in their opening match of IPL 2021. With this win, Kolkata has defeated Hyderabad three consecutive times as the SRH was defeated twice in the last year's IPL.

SRH's captain David Warner won the toss and invited Eoin Morgan and CO. to bat first. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana gave KKR a solid start. Later on, Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi both got their half-century. Nitish Rana played an explosive knock of 80 runs off 56 balls with the help of 9 boundaries and 4 sixes. On the other hand, Rahul Tripathi played a crucial knock of 53 runs off 29 balls. In the end, Dinesh Karthik's cameo of 22 runs off 9 balls helped KKR to achieve a big total of 187 runs.

In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad's start was shaky as both openers David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha were dismissed inside the first three overs. However, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey kept SRH's hopes alive as both of them got their half-century. Jonny Bairstow played a knock of 55 runs off 40 balls, while Manish Pandey played the knock of 61 runs off 44 balls. However, in the end, it was not enough for the Sunrisers Hyderabad as they needed 22 runs in the final over. At last, the SRH was defeated by 10 runs.

'We failed to execute the first ball of most overs'- David Warner

Following the 10 runs defeat by the KKR, Warner at the post-match press conference said, "I didn't think there were that many runs on this wicket. They adapted really well, had a good partnership. We failed to execute the first ball of most overs and then conceded a lot at the end. We lost early wickets, and Jonny and Manish got us in a good position, so we had our chances. The dew made a difference. If the bowlers overpitched, it was easy to hit it, and with the height in their team, and with the cross-seam, it stopped a little bit on us. We would like to have won the first game, but we have four more games at this venue and hopefully, we will get used to the square and the dimensions of this ground."

(Image Credits: @IPl/Twitter)