IPL 2021: 'Nothing Other Than Some Fancy Celebrations,' Steyn Critical Of RR Youngster

According to Dale Steyn, Riyan Parag has not offered much to the team other than "fancy celebrations", but the former Australian fast bowler says he trusts the Rajasthan Royals' coach, Kumar Sangakara, to make the right decision. Parag has managed to score only 84 runs so far in this IPL season, with the highest being 25. His average is a low 12.00, and he needs to show better form or else he could face time on the sidelines.

Speaking with ESPNcricinfo's T20 Time: Out before the RR vs SRH match, Steyn said: "Riyan Parag hasn't really done anything. There is nothing I can remember other than some fancy celebrations. Kumar Sangakara must see something in this youngster that he hasn't shown yet. I love Kumar and I trust him with my entire life of the few people that I do so if he sees something in this young man I'm going to let it be but Shivam Dube is a great player. He's sitting on the sidelines and probably chomping at the bits. He was a big part of RCB last year especially their plans. He didn't come through as well as he would have liked to but he is there."

The Royals ended up losing their match against the Sunrisers and Parag once again failed to do anything as he was caught out without scoring any runs. This might be the final straw that sees Shivam Dube enter the batting lineup and Parag will have to sit out.

Manjrekar also questions the inclusion of Parag in RR's XI

Ahead of SRH vs RR match, former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar had raised questions on the Royals franchise and the team management for continuously backing Riyan Parag despite many failures. Sharing his opinion on the SRH vs RR game, Manjrekar also questioned RR's inclination to go for the English players whose availabilities are uncertain.

"Rajasthan, a franchise that frustrates me. A franchise that I know the people who run. But somehow, their inclination to go for the English players is letting them down a little bit. Because they have become very uncertain with their availability,” said Sanjay Manjrekar in a video shared on his Instagram.

Majrekar further questioned the Rajasthan Royals franchise for backing Riyan Parag again and again despite his multiple failures. Manjrekar said, "Their problem is more with the middle-order. One wonders what the logic is of keeping on playing Riyan Parag. Is there something in him that we haven’t seen? Because they have condoned his long-term failures."

Image: PTI/AP