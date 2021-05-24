IPL 2021 Official Partner Comes Up With Sports-like Idea To Hire Best Talent For Companies

The IPL 2021 season was postponed indefinitely by the IPL GC and the BCCI after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19. Even though the cricket fans are going to miss all the entertainment from the IPL 2021 season, one of the official partners of the Indian Premier League has organized its own tournament that will begin in the month of June. Only this time, the tournament will aim at hiring the best individuals in the corporate world depending upon their real-life skills.

Unacademy announces a new tournament for corporate world aspirants

Co-Founder and CEO of Unacademy, Gaurav Munjal had earlier hinted through Twitter about a tournament that would get people their dream job in the best companies in the world. He had also claimed that such a tournament would only consider the performance of individuals irrespective of their qualifications. As per the IPL latest news, Unacademy has announced the Relevel Tournament that will start from June 26 with the registration process ending on June 22.

Registration for the tournament begins

As per the Unacademy news, the Relevel Tournament will be a 5-Challenge Tournament that would examine real-world job skills and domain knowledge of the participants and later would connect them for interviews with their partner companies. Registration and completion of the profile will be the first stage of the tournament that the participants will have to complete before June 22. The tournament will begin on June 26 and the top 25% of the participants will qualify for the next stage.

Gaurav Munjal's message through Twitter

CEO Gaurav Munjal announced the opening of the website relevel.com for the registration process of the tournament through Twitter. He informed everyone that there are 500+ job openings with over 50+ companies participating in the placement process. He also informed that the tournament is designed by industry experts.

Unacademy is an education technology platform founded by Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh in 2015. It was started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010 with its headquarters in Bengaluru. As per the Unacademy news, Sachin Tendulkar has also decided to make an investment in the company. As per the deal made with Unacademy, Sachin Tendulkar will receive a small stake in the company while also featuring as the company’s brand ambassador.

Sachin Tendulkar supports Unacademy as per IPL latest news

People aspiring to be a part of the corporate world can participate in the tournament and display their real-life skills to get a job with noticeable companies through this Unacademy careers tournament. Unacademy was also the official partner and sponsor for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Unacademy has made a 3-year deal with the BCCI at a price of INR 140 crore.

