IPL 2021: One Team Remains Without Title Sponsor, Fails To Meets Brand's 2020 Targets

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season is scheduled to launch on April 9. With less than three weeks remaining in the tournament, the Rajasthan Royals franchise is the only one left to yet to land an official title sponsor for themselves. Last year, the franchise was associated with TV9 Bharat for title sponsorship.

According to a report from the InsideSport, a senior Rajasthan Royals official recently confirmed that they are still in the process of talking with different brands for title sponsorship. The official added that they will be announcing their IPL 2021 title sponsors before the end of March. According to the official, the franchise has “almost” finalised the deal.

As of now, the Rajasthan Royals have gathered as many as 12 sponsors for the IPL 2021 season. Their associate sponsors include brands like Studds and Colgate while Jio and Kei Wires and Cables are included among their principal sponsors. Their official partners include brands like Dream11, BKT Tires, Kotak and Kingfisher. Unlike the Rajasthan Royals, the rest of the seven IPL 2021 franchises have all garnered title sponsors for themselves.

On January 20, the Rajasthan Royals franchise retained 17 of their stars from the previous edition of the league and also appointed Sanju Samson as their captain. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Liam Livingstone, Chris Morris and uncapped Indian cricketers like Akash Singh, KC Cariappa and Kuldip Yadav. Here is a list of all Rajasthan Royals players slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

Sanju Samson (c), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Liam Livingstone, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh and K. C. Carriapa.

The IPL 2021 season will launch with a match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai. Around 52 matches will be played across a month-and-a-half in India. The upcoming season marks the first occasion of the tournament in India where no team will be granted a home advantage.

