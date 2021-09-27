IPL 2021: 'Only 15 Players Allowed In Stadium,' Gavaskar Comments On SRH Dropping Warner

Ahead of the toss on Monday, 27 September 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) shocked fans when the team did not name former captain David Warner in the playing 11 against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Instead, Jason Roy was handed a debut, with the hope that he would turn a disastrous run of form around for SRH. In nine matches so far in IPL 2021, SRH have just won one game, and currently are last in the IPL 2021 standings.

On hearing the decision, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said that he was not sure why Warner was dropped but added that it was a fantastic opportunity for Roy to showcase his batting credentials.

Sunil Gavaskar believes Jason Roy given big platform

Sunil Gavaskar believes that it is a huge opportunity for Jason Roy to make an impact in IPL 2021. While speaking on Star Sports before the match began, the former Indian captain said, "Only 15 players are allowed in the stadium, so David Warner may have to stick at the hotel due for some reasons. We don't know. But it is a big chance for Jason Roy to make an impact."

Gavaskar added that he is looking forward to watching Roy play as he is a 'mighty player.' "He was there for the first half, did not get an opportunity to play in India. He is getting a chance now, and he is a mighty fine hitter, a mighty player," added Gavaskar. Meanwhile, he also added that he was not surprised by any of the other changes.

Speaking of the other decisions, the 72-year old said, "No, I am not surprised about Manish Panday being left out. He has really struggled. When the ball is able to carry, he has not looked comfortable. So, not surprised. Priyam Garg is coming is very good. They have brought in Abhishek Sharma as well - he can bowl as well."

SRH vs RR playing 11:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman