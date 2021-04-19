IPL 2021 Orange Cap And Purple Cap Race: Rana Displaced After 11 Matches, Patel Surges

The 14rh edition of the Indian Premier League has entertained cricket enthusiasts a number of blockbuster T20 matches already. There have been several noteworthy performances both with the bat and ball in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league. Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan claimed the IPL 2021 Orange Cap on Sunday with a sensational knock of 91 against the Punjab Kings. Royal Challengers Bangalore medium pacer Harshal Patel once again impressed with his tidy bowling performance in the team's recent fixture and is the current IPL 2021 Purple Cap holder.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap: Shikhar Dhawan jumps to the top spot

Shikhar Dhawan wooed fans with a fantastic knock with the bat on Sunday against the Punjab Kings. DC were chasing an imposing target of 196 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Dhawan set the tone of the run-chase with a phenomenal performance against the PBKS bowling attack. The southpaw missed his well-deserved century by eight runs as he scored 92 runs from just 49 deliveries to help his side win the crucial contest by 6 wickets.

Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2021: 35-year-old takes PBKS bowlers to the cleaners

The left-handed batsman also has the IPL 2021 Orange Cap in his possession as he has scored the most number of runs this season so far. The Shikhar Dhawan IPL 2021 tally stands at 186 runs from three matches after his heroics against PBKS. RCB's star batter Glenn Maxwell has been in scintillating form this season and he is placed right below Shikhar Dhawan in the list with 176 runs.

PBKS captain KL Rahul slammed his second half-century of the season to overtake Nitish Rana in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap race. Rahul has 157 runs to his name in 3 games. Nitish Rana, on the other hand, has fallen to the fourth position in the list of the top run-scorers in the IPL 2021. Here is a look at the Nitish Rana stats in the IPL 2021.

Nitish Rana stats in IPL 2021

The dynamic KKR batsman made a strong statement by scoring stunning half-centuries in his first two appearances in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league. However, the batter failed to make an impact in the subsequent contest against RCB. The left-hander has amassed 155 runs in three matches for his franchise this season.

Harshal Patel RCB: Pacer holds on to the IPL 2021 Purple Cap

Harshal Patel has been a revelation for the Virat Kohli-led RCB side this year. The player had a fantastic start to his IPL 2021 campaign as he became the first player to pick up a five-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians in the history of the league. The 30-year-old is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the T20 tournament. The bowler has picked up 9 wickets so far in three matches. Mumbai Indians' leg-spinner Rahul Chahar is next on the list with 7 wickets.

