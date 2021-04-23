IPL 2021 Orange Cap: How Many Runs Rohit Sharma Needs To Displace Shikhar Dhawan?

The Orange Cap is one of the most prestigious awards in the Indian Premier League. Awarded to the batsman who scores the highest runs in the league, fans every year eagerly wait to see the Orange Cap in the hands of the most notable batsman who managed to conquer the bowlers with his batting display. Shikhar Dhawan currently holds the Orange Cap with 231 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after the completion of 16 matches with each team having played 4 matches.

The Delhi Capitals, in their last match against the Mumbai Indians, won by 6 wickets. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were the highest scoring batsmen for their respective teams. Shikhar Dhawan scored 45 runs from 42 balls whereas Rohit Sharma scored 44 runs from 30 balls in the match. The Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma duo has opened the batting innings for India in the international circuit countless times.

Shikhar Dhawan runs in IPL 2021

The Orange Cap record of Shikhar Dhawan runs in IPL 2021 seems unbeatable at the time. In 4 matches, Shikhar Dhawan has scored 231 runs with a strike rate of 148.7. His consistent batting performance has seen the left-handed opening batsman sit at the top of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap race. Shikhar Dhawan is followed by two international players, Glenn Maxwell and Jonny Bairstow with 176 and 173 runs respectively.

Rohit Sharma IPL 2021 so far

The Rohit Sharma IPL 2021 innings so far have seen him at the 9th position for the Orange Cap with 138 runs. In his next match against the Punjab Kings, Rohit Sharma will have to score well over 100 runs to gain the top spot and he will have to score consistently to maintain that position. With Shikhar Dhawan showing his class and consistency in every match, it would be a daunting challenge for Rohit Sharma to get and maintain the IPL 2021 Orange Cap.

Virat Kohli IPL record

The Royal Challengers Bangalore had a phenomenal run chase in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 against the Rajasthan Royals where Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock alongside Devdutt Padikkal’s century. Fans saw a remarkable Virat Kohli IPL record where he reached a milestone of 6000 runs. Virat Kohli has scored 6021 runs in 196 matches with a strike rate of 130.69 and an average of 38.35 in his whole IPL career. He is followed by Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan who have scored 5448 runs and 5428 runs each. In IPL 2021, Virat Kohli has scored 143 runs with an average of 47.66.

