IPL 2021: Parthiv Patel Analyses Kohli's Dismissal Vs KKR; Says 'Not Like It's First Time'

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli had a short innings to forget on Monday as his team suffered a loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Kohli was dismissed in the restarting match of IPL 2021 by KKR pacer Prasidh Krishna for a score of five. While many pundits discussed and dissected the RCB skipper’s dismissal, former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel said that people might be over-analysing the wicket.

Skipper Virat Kohli came in strong as he took on pacer Prasidh Krishna in the second over of RCB's innings. Krishna bowled a back of the length delivery to Kohli, which he smashed for a boundary. However, he missed a similar delivery in the very next ball, which hit his pads. Even though Kohli appealed for the DRS, the skipper had to leave the crease early in the game. The RCB line-up fell apart one after another following the dismissal and was all out for 92 runs.

Former cricketer turned talk show pundit, Parthiv Patel believes that Kohli's dismissal is being over-analysed by cricket analysts. "I think sometimes you have to give the credit to the bowler as well. It is one of the most difficult bowl to face. Yes, the head position is slightly out but it's always been the case with Virat Kohli," Parthiv said during the innings break on Star Sports.

"It's not like it's the first time. Because of the form he is in, because of maybe the mental space he is in, that is the reason why he has missed that ball, I think. We are just probably over-analyzing it way too much," he added.

He further commented on the Virat Kohli form on the sports channel, and said, "If he was in prime form, we have seen him hit those boundaries from mid-on till fine leg. So, I think it's just a matter of time. I don't think we need to read too much into that head position. It was not as bad as we are trying to talk about it."

KKR sinks RCB’s batting line-up to clinch an easy win

Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday. However, the RCB side known for its firepower crumbled to a total score of 92. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy picked up from where he had left in the first half of IPL 2021 and wreaked havoc in the KKR vs RCB game returning figures of 3/13. Andre Russel also joined the party picking three wickets conceding only 9 runs from three overs.

KKR chased down the total with ease in just 10 overs. The Eoin Morgan led side won the game with nine wickets to spare as openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer orchestrated a stunning partnership of 82. Iyer marked his debut with an unbeaten knock of 41 off 27 balls while Gill scored 48 off 34. KKR will next play Mumbai Indians on Thursday, while RCB will take on Chennai Super Kings on Friday as they will look to redeem themselves from the loss.

