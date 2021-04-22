IPL 2021: Pat Cummins 'heartbroken' After Losing To CSK, Says 'I Let In Too Many Runs'

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Pat Cummins, who almost snatched a victory from Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) jaws last night, was left "heartbroken" after his team lost the game by 18 runs. Cummins, who smashed an incredible 66 of 34 balls, told his teammates after the match that he let in too many runs with the ball, which cost KKR the game against Chennai. The Australian quick said if he had bowled one good over the team could have won the match, adding "Anyway, that's cricket".

"That was close! Andre was unbelievable! I feel heartbroken, I let in too many runs with the ball. One good over with the ball and we would have won! Anyway, that's cricket," Cummins said. Cummins bowled four overs in the match and conceived 58 runs, most amongst the bowlers in KKR's playing XI. The Australian speedster did not take a single wicket in the match despite being the side's key bowler.

Meanwhile, KKR captain Eoin Morgan also spoke to the team and picked out a few positives from the game. Morgan praised Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, and Pat Cummins for playing blistering knocks with the bat, adding that they put KKR in a position where they had a genuine chance of winning the game. "I think everybody should leave the ground on a positive note, really high-spirited! We've not come anywhere near our capabilities in this match and we nearly beat a side that was in very good form," Morgan added.

"Everybody should leave the ground today on a positive note. This match reiterates we're never out of any game."



Russell looked in amazing form yesterday after he came down to the crease following a collapse of top-order batsmen. Russell and Dinesh Karthik forged an important partnership for KKR as they took the team from 31/5 to 112 before the former was clean bowled by Sam Curran. Russell's 22-ball knock included six maximums and three boundaries, which he smashed with a strike rate of 245.45. After Russell's departure, Pat Cummins was sent in the middle and the Australian pacer managed to shock CSK with his 66 runs off 34 balls, including 6 sixes and 4 boundaries. KKR lost the game by 18 runs at the end when Prasidh Krishna was run out while trying to steal a double off Shardul Thakur's bowling.

Batting first, Dhoni and his team had scored 220 runs in 20 overs, courtesy of Ruturaj Gaikwad's 64 off 42 balls and Faf du Plessis's 95 off just 60 balls. Moeen Ali and MS Dhoni scored 25 and 17 runs respectively. However, it was Faf du Plessis who finished it for CSK at the end as he remained not out after the completion of the first inning.

