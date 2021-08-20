IPL 2021: Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson & Two Other Aussie Pacers Likely To Miss UAE Leg

Australian fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, and Riley Meredith are likely to miss the second phase of IPL 2021 in the UAE. According to reports, all four players have informed their respective franchises that they will not be able to join the league for the remaining matches in the middle-eastern country. Last month, the players had withdrawn their names from the away tours to West Indies and Bangladesh citing various reasons. Cummins' unavailability stems from the fact that his wife is pregnant and the delivery is due in September-October.

However, it has been learnt that other Australian star players including the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa will join their respective sides for the remainder of IPl 2021 in the UAE. David Warner took to social media last week to confirm his availability for the second leg of IPL 2021. Steve Smith has also said that he will take part in the IPL 2021 ahead of the T20 World Cup. Cricket Australia has already announced that they have given permission to players to take part in the second leg of IPL 2021.

IPL franchises have begun hunting for replacements, and according to media sources, one of them has already recruited Nathan Ellis for the second leg of the IPL 2021. Ellis has been picked as one of Australia's travelling reserves for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

IPL 2021

The remaining matches of IPL 2021 were moved to the UAE after multiple players returned positive COVID-19 results during the first leg of the tournament in India early in May. The second phase will start with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. A total of 31 matches will be held during the window and the final of the competition will be played on October 15.

