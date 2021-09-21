IPL 2021: PBKS Captain KL Rahul Gives Pep Talk To Team Ahead Of Rajasthan Clash; WATCH

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, 21 September 2021, will resume its campaign of the IPL 2021 Phase 2 as it will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Stadium in match 32. Now, ahead of the PBKS vs RR clash, a video of skipper KL Rahul has been shared on Twitter where he can be seen giving a pep talk to the squad and expressing his feelings on joining the franchise camp.

In the shared video by the PBKS, KL Rahul said, "Anybody wants to have a chat with me or have chat with the coaches this is the best time to do at the training. We are a fun team and we will have a fun." Furthermore, KL Rahul said, "I am very happy to be back with the boys. Nice to see some new faces and see faces that have been part of us for the last couple of years. So I am very happy that I am back and looking to get started."

PBKS vs RR

In pursuit to improve their chances for the playoffs, the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns on Tuesday. The PBKS vs RR encounter is expected to be a battle of explosive top-order as Rajasthan Royals' Liam Livingstone and Evin Lewis's batting will meet its match in Chris Gayle's power and KL Rahul's finesse. While Chris Gayle will eye to feast on Rajasthan Royals bowlers on his 42nd birthday, skipper Sanju Samson will be eying to get back into his form.

Currently, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings both share six points, however, the Sanju Samson-led squad is on 6 with a slightly better net run-rate than KL Rahul & Co.

In terms of head-to-head records, the Royals holds an edge over the Kings as out of 22 matches RR has won 12 while PBKS has won 10. However, in PBKS vs RR last encounter, KL Rahul-led squad emerged victorious by 4 runs in a super-over thriller.

Coming back to IPL team news, PBKS will not have Jhye Richardson, Dawid Malan, and Riley Meredith who opted out of the second half of the IPL 2021. However, they did manage to replace them with Nathan Ellis, Rashid, and Aiden Markram. The Royals have known to struggle against spin so the Kings could opt for a spin-heavy bowling line up but let's see what they decide.

(Image: @PunjabKings/Twitter/BCCI)