Last Updated:

IPL 2021: PBKS Captain KL Rahul Gives Pep Talk To Team Ahead Of Rajasthan Clash; WATCH

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday will resume its campaign of the IPL 2021 Phase 2 as it will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Stadium

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
KL Rahul

Image: @PunjabKings/Twitter/BCCI


The Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, 21 September 2021, will resume its campaign of the IPL 2021 Phase 2 as it will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Stadium in match 32. Now, ahead of the PBKS vs RR clash, a video of skipper KL Rahul has been shared on Twitter where he can be seen giving a pep talk to the squad and expressing his feelings on joining the franchise camp.

In the shared video by the PBKS, KL Rahul said, "Anybody wants to have a chat with me or have chat with the coaches this is the best time to do at the training. We are a fun team and we will have a fun."

Furthermore, KL Rahul said, "I am very happy to be back with the boys. Nice to see some new faces and see faces that have been part of us for the last couple of years. So I am very happy that I am back and looking to get started." 

PBKS vs RR

In pursuit to improve their chances for the playoffs, the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns on Tuesday. The PBKS vs RR encounter is expected to be a battle of explosive top-order as Rajasthan Royals' Liam Livingstone and Evin Lewis's batting will meet its match in Chris Gayle's power and KL Rahul's finesse. While Chris Gayle will eye to feast on Rajasthan Royals bowlers on his 42nd birthday, skipper Sanju Samson will be eying to get back into his form.   

READ | IPL 2021 PBKS vs RR: Top five players to watch out for in Match 32 on Sep 21

Currently, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings both share six points, however, the Sanju Samson-led squad is on 6 with a slightly better net run-rate than KL Rahul & Co. 

In terms of head-to-head records, the Royals holds an edge over the Kings as out of 22 matches RR has won 12 while PBKS has won 10. However, in PBKS vs RR last encounter, KL Rahul-led squad emerged victorious by 4 runs in a super-over thriller.   

READ | Gautam Gambhir wishes Punjab skipper KL Rahul an IPL season like Virat Kohli's 2016 stint

Coming back to IPL team news, PBKS will not have Jhye Richardson, Dawid Malan, and Riley Meredith who opted out of the second half of the IPL 2021. However, they did manage to replace them with Nathan Ellis, Rashid, and Aiden Markram. The Royals have known to struggle against spin so the Kings could opt for a spin-heavy bowling line up but let's see what they decide.

READ | IPL 2021: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul sweat out in nets ahead of PBKS' clash against RR

(Image: @PunjabKings/Twitter/BCCI)

READ | IPL 2021 PBKS vs RR: List of records that could be broken; KL Rahul, Chris Gayle in focus
Tags: KL Rahul, IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND