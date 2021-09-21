IPL 2021 PBKS Vs RR: Fabian Allen Takes A Stunner To Dismiss Liam Livingstone; WATCH

Punjab Kings’ Fabian Allen took a blinder of a catch in the ongoing IPL 2021 PBKS vs RR game to dismiss an in-from Liam Livingstone. The player tried to hit Arshdeep Singh for a six over midwicket but Fabian Allen arrived putting in a mightily dive to pick up a screamer.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs RR as it happened

The Punjab Kings handed out debuts to Ishan Porel, Aiden Markram and Adil Rashid, meanwhile Evin Lewis made his Rajasthan Royals debut. The Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field, but the Royals got off to a flier. The opening pair of Evin Lewis and Yashaswi Jaiswal fired all around the park from the very beginning.

But Lewis eventually fell in the final over of the powerplay leaving the Royals at 57/1 after the first six overs. The Royals very immediately lost Sanju Samon who fell cheaply but Jaiswal steadied the ship. The player found assistance in Liam Livingstone, who was looking dangerous before a stunning catch from Fabian Allen ended his stay at the crease.

The Royals then found Lomror at the middle, who displayed his magnificent ball-striking ability with a 43 off 17 and it looked as though the Royals will cruise past the 200 mark. But the pacer duo of Shami Ahmed and Arshdeep Singh were clinical at the death, conceding just 21 runs in the last 4 overs to restrict the Royals for 185. But in all the highlights of 1st innings of the PBKS vs RR match was Fabian Allen’s Superman effort which once again proved that there cannot be a best moment in IPL without a West Indies player.

Image: @IPLT20/BCCI/Twitter