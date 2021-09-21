IPL 2021 PBKS Vs RR: List Of Records That Could Be Broken; KL Rahul, Chris Gayle In Focus

The 32nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021 edition is all set to take place at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, September 21. Punjab Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals to kick off the third day of what is being described as the second phase of IPL 2021. Both teams are placed at the bottom of the points table with six points each and will be eager to secure a win tonight in order to gain early momentum in the ongoing UAE leg. While Punjab is ranked seventh on the points table, Rajasthan occupies sixth place, courtesy of its higher net run rate.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at the records that could be broken in tonight's game between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Players to watch out for these records are KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, and Mayank Agarwal.

KL Rahul needs 22 runs to reach 3,000 IPL runs

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul is just 22 runs away from completing a major milestone in the IPL. If Rahul manages to score 22 runs in tonight's game, he will become the 18th batsman in the history of the tournament to reach 3,000 IPL runs. Rahul has 2,978 IPL runs to his name in 88 matches, which he has scored at an impressive average of 46.53. In terms of runs scored in the ongoing season, Rahul is second on the list with 331 runs in 7 matches. Rahul was also the top run-scorer in the 2020 edition of the tournament.

Chris Gayle needs 50 runs to reach 5,000 IPL runs

West Indies legend Chris Gayle is just 50 runs away from reaching 5,000 IPL runs. The explosive batsman currently has 4,950 runs to his name in 140 matches, which he has scored at an average of 40.24. If Gayle achieves the feat in tonight's game, he will become the seventh batsman in the history of IPL to complete 5,000 competition runs. Gayle will become only the third overseas player after David Warner and AB de Villiers, to reach the milestone.

Mayank Agarwal needs 50 runs to reach 2,000 IPL runs

Punjab Kings opener Mayank Agarwal is 50 runs away from completing 2,000 runs in the IPL. Mayank has 1,950 runs to his name in 95 IPL matches, which he has scored at an average of 22.67. If Mayank reaches the milestone against Rajasthan Royals, he will become the 40th player in the history of the cash-rich league to complete 2,000 IPL runs.

Chris Morris six wickets away from 100 IPL scalps

Former South African cricketer Chris Morris is just six wickets away from taking 100 wickets in the IPL. The Rajasthan Royals bowler currently has 94 wickets to his name in 77 matches and needs six more wickets to enter the elite list of bowlers with 100 IPL scalps. If Morris picks up six wickets against Punjab tonight, he will become the 17th player in the history of the league to reach the milestone.

Shreyas Gopal two wickets away from 50 IPL scalps

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Shreyas Gopal needs two more wickets to complete 50 wickets scalps in the IPL. Shreyas has played 47 matches and has 48 wickets to his name, which he has picked at an average of 25.81. If Shreyas plays tonight's game and takes two wickets, he will become the 55th player in the history of the competition to pick 50 wickets.

Image: PunjabKings/IPL/BCCI

