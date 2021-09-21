IPL 2021, PBKS Vs RR Playing 11: 3 Debutants For Punjab Kings, 1 For Rajasthan Royals

Match 32 of the Indian Premier League 2021 will see Punjab Kings taking on Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium. PBKS skipper KL Rahul has opted to bowl first on the fresh wicket of Dubai. Both sides have handed out maiden caps to a few players.

South African batsmen Aiden Markram, India’s U19 World Cup prodigy Ishan Porel, and England’s star spinner Adil Rashid will make their IPL debut for Punjab Kings. On the other hand, Windies opener Evin Lewis will play his maiden game for the Royals. Markram has established himself as a dependable top-order batsman for South Africa and will now look to display his skills at the world’s grandest stage. In 15 T20Is, he has scored 426 runs at an average of 35.50 and an impressive strike rate of 147.40. As mentioned by Rahul during the toss, Markram is replacing birthday boy Chris Gayle at the No.3 position and will have a great responsibility on his shoulders to bring a win for PBKS, who are at the seventh spot in the points table.

Talking about Ishan Porel, the pacer was a part of India’s U19 World Cup-winning squad in 2018. He represents Bengal in the domestic circuit and has impressed with his pace bowling. In 19 T20s, Porel has scalped 29 wickets at an average of 15.82 and an economy of just 6.46.

The third debutant for PBKS, Adil Rashid could be a key player for them in this game. The leg-spinner is ranked at No.4 in the ICC T20I rankings and PBKS can benefit heavily from his expertise.

Whereas, the lone debutant for RR, Evin Lewis has been in impressive form this year. He was the second-highest run-getter in the recently concluded CPL 2021 with 426 runs in 11 games at an average of 47.33 and a strike rate of 163.22. The Royals who are missing the services of Buttler, Stokes, and Archer would want Lewis to continue his form in the IPL 2021.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs RR playing 11

PBKS playing 11: KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Ishan Porel, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar

RR playing 11: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (C), Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chetan Sakariya, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Kartik Tyagi

Image: IPLT20.com