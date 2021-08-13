IPL 2021 Phase 2: Here Are Stars Who Can Replace Pat Cummins In KKR

Australia's speedster Pat Cummins recently announced that he will be not be participating in the second leg of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Cummins is one of the vital cogs of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and his absence might cost Eoin Morgan-led side in the UAE leg. With Cummins out of contention for the IPL 2021 Phase 2, the franchise might look to sign other bowlers to maintain the balance of the squad.

Cummins during a Live Q&A session on his official YouTube channel stated that he will not be travelling to the UAE because his wife is pregnant and due to give birth in September or October when the remaining matches of IPL 2021 are scheduled to take place.

So, here are the top 5 bowlers who can replace Pat Cummins in KKR Squad

Sheldon Cottrell

The 31-year-old left-arm seamer from West Indies, Sheldon Cottrell, had impressed everyone in the previous season of the IPL. Sheldon Cottrell's ability to take wickets with the new ball might make him the perfect choice for the KKR franchise to sign him for IPL 2021 Phase 2.

Cottrell represented the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in 2020. Except for one game in Sharjah where Rahul Tewatia smashed him for 5 sixes in an over, he was good in the other games. The Jamaican has picked 6 wickets in the 6 IPL games he has played so far. He has also picked 42 wickets in 32 T20Is. His T20I bowling average and strike rate are 21.9 and 16.84 respectively.

Isuru Udana

The 33-year-old left-arm seamer from Sri Lanka, Isuru Udana has vast experience in T20 cricket. Although Udana's performance for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was below-par, his ability to swing the ball and hit the ball hard in the death overs might make him a perfect replacement for Pat Cummins. Udana has played 34 T20I matches and has picked 27 wickets. His bowling average and strike rate in T20 format are 33.89 and 23.37 respectively.

Tim Southee

One of the most experienced pacers of New Zealand, 32-year-old Tim Southee might prove a perfect fit as a replacement for Pat Cummins. Southee's ability to swing the ball in any condition makes him lethal with the new ball. Southee has picked 99 T20I wickets in the 80 T20I games he has played so far. His bowling average and strike rate in this format are 24.82 and 17.76 respectively.

Billy Stanlake

Australia's lanky speedster Billy Stanlake needs no introduction in the world of cricket. Stanlake might be a perfect replacement for Cummins as the 6 ft 8 inches speedster has experience of the IPL. Earlier, Stanlake played for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and featured in 6 IPL games in which he took 7 wickets. Stanlake has picked 27 wickets in 19 T20I matches. His bowling average and strike rate are 20.15 and 15.56 respectively.

Image: iplt20.com