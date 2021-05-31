IPL 2021 Phase 2: Will A Former IPL Winner Be Considered By KKR To Replace Pat Cummins?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Saturday that the IPL 2021 Phase 2 will be played in the UAE and the time period to resume the league is expected to be between September 17 and October 10. However, the Kolkata Knight Riders team has received a massive blow way before the league resumes as Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has confirmed his absence for the remaining matches of the IPL 2021 season. Considering all the options, here’s a look at who will replace Pat Cummins in KKR squad 2021 along with the KKR playing 11 predictions.

Who will replace Pat Cummins in KKR squad?

In the absence of Pat Cummins, the Kolkata Knight Riders can allow New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson into the XI, who can take the reins of the fast bowling department. Lockie Ferguson did not play in the first part of the IPL 2021 and fans were already questioning his absence due to the team's poor performance. Even though the KKR squad has some prominent fast bowling options like Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, they will need an experienced bowler to lead the bowling attack from the front.

Lockie Ferguson's notable performances in IPL 2020

Lockie Ferguson had previously displayed his potential in the match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 season. The KKR fans were delighted to see the New Zealand fast bowler concede just 2 runs in the Super Over while taking 3 wickets in the match. He became an instant fan favourite after his brilliant performance and considering his ability to bat in the lower order, he can finally be a part of the KKR playing XI to replace Pat Cummins. However, it remains to be seen if Ferguson is allowed to play in the IPL 2021 as New Zealand's series in the UAE against Pakistan will also happen around the same time.

In the case of Ferguson having to back out, KKR might have to look at the unsold players in the IPL 2021 auction who available to replace Cummins. Mitchell McClenaghan of New Zealand, who has the experience to win IPL titles with Mumbai Indians, could be a potential option for KKR since he is all set to be available, as he does not play for the New Zealand side anymore. Another possible choice is Mark Wood, who also had a base price of INR 2 crore. The England pacer, if not selected for the Bangladesh tour, could make it to the KKR side, having the experience of training with the CSK's IPL 2018 winning squad, although having just played 1 match for them.

Pat Cummins IPL salary

Pat Cummins was first purchased by the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2020 for a huge price tag of INR 15.5 crores. He was retained for the 2021 season and the Pat Cummins IPL salary remained INR 15.5 crores. Even though Pat Cummins conceded runs with an economy of 8.83 during the 2021 season, he managed to take crucial wickets in the time of need. He also proved his worth with the bat when he scored his famous unbeaten 66 runs against the Chennai Super Kings. The reason behind Pat Cummins missing the IPL 2021 Phase 2 is still not clear.

KKR playing 11 prediction

KKR playing 11: Dinesh Karthik (C), Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Karun Nair, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi

Terrific work @CricketAus



FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.



If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://t.co/SUvGjlGRm8 https://t.co/1c0NE9PFdO — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 3, 2021

Pat Cummins donation

The Pat Cummins donation became the talk of the town during the IPL 2021after he promised to donate USD 50,000 to PM CARES Fund. However, after facing backlash on social media for allocating the donation to PM CARES Fund due to the lack of accountability, Pat Cummins revealed that he had diverted his donation to UNICEF Australia. UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal' is an initiative started in partnership with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) to help tackle the ongoing crisis in India.

Image Source: IPLT20.com