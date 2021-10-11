IPL 2021 Playoffs - Predictions, Odds, And A Special Surprise From 10CRIC

A lot of ups and downs in just one IPL Season The Road So Far… In this wild year, the IPL has also been wild… It started back in April and now there are just a few days ahead before the most exciting edition of the tournament comes to an end.

Reaching their first final in 2020, Delhi Capitals (DC) have impressed the world once again this season, topping the points table.

There were a few games that will remain in history, such as the 27th match, CSK vs MI, which turned out to be a mesmerizing batting ground, starting with 218 for CSK followed by a spectacular play from MI to form the final MI vs CSK score - 219/6:218/4 So, are you ready for the 2021's IPL Playoffs? IPL 2021 Playoffs Predictions The league stage of IPL 2021 is done and dusted. The four teams that make it to the playoffs are: CSK, RCB, DC and KKR.

Qualifier 1: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - The Delhi Capitals had an amazing campaign so far, but the team of CSK can rely on experienced players and good depth in the squad. In this game, the moment form will be decisive, so our prediction is for an amazing match and win from Delhi Capitals Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - The evenly matched teams are coming off with wins from their previous matches. With a better squad the team of KKR, have an advantage in the Eliminator match.

IPL Final - The two teams that will reach the final are DC vs RCB and it will be an easy win for The Capitals.

The Best Betting Odds for IPL 2021 For the most exciting part of IPL, our partners from 10CRIC have provided the best winning betting odds: IPL Winning Odds • DC 2.50 • CSK 2.55 • RCB 4.75 • KKR 5.20 Click here for more! IPL Playoffs Surprise from 10CRIC.

As IPL is coming to a close… 10CRIC is giving away 3 Free Bets of ₹500 each! Here is how it works: 1. Log in to 10CRIC between 9-13 October 2. Place a single pre-match bet on any or all of the Playoff matches 3.

