IPL 2021 Playoffs, RCB Vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team News

Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) is all set to face Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) in the Eliminator of Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021, on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. RCB heads into this match after finishing third in the IPL 2021 standings having won nine out of the 14 matches in the season. Meanwhile, KKR has won seven matches in the season out of the total and made their way into the IPL 2021 playoffs.

RCB walk into Sharjah, after a win over DC by seven wickets in the last league match of the current season on October 8. RCB won the match against DC in a thrilling final-over finish while chasing a target of 165 runs. KKR, at the same time, won a sensational match against Rajasthan Royals(RR) in their last league stage match by 86 runs. KKR won the match by restricting RR for a total of 85 runs within 17 overs of the match. Both teams will look to carry the momentum they have gained in their previous matches and fix their seat for Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2021 playoffs, scheduled to be played on October 13.

RCB vs KKR Head-to-head records:

Total matches played- 28

RCB won- 13

KKR won- 15

RCB vs KKR Dream11 predictions:

Royal Challengers Bangalore predicted XI- Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Dan Christian, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI- Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

RCB vs KKR Fantasy XI- Kona Srikar-Bharat, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell (c), Venkatesh Iyer (vc), Daniel Christian, Harshal Patel, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi

RCB vs KKR Top picks:

Glenn Maxwell- Maxwell has proved to be the best buy for RCB in the IPL 2021 player auctions. He has scored 498 runs in 14 matches for the franchise. He is currently on a streak of four half-centuries in the last five matches that RCB has played.

Devdutt Padikkal- Padikkal has smashed 390 runs off 13 matches in IPL 2021. He is the second-highest run-scorer for RCB, ahead of Virat Kohli and following Maxwell.

Virat Kohli- Kohli has led RCB from the front as they head into the IPL playoffs. He has scored 366 runs so far in the season in 14 matches, with the best score of 72 not-out.

Venkatesh Iyer- Iyer made his IPL debut in the 2021 season, and has scored 239 runs in just seven matches. He has also made his all-round skills work for KKR and successfully dismissed three batters.

Harshal Patel- Patel is currently the purple cap holder in the IPL 2021. He has picked up a total of 30 wickets in just 14 matches. He will walk out to the field on Monday, hoping to continue his performance with the ball and chip in with important wickets for RCB.

Varun Chakravarthy- Chakravarthy has proved himself as one of the best mystery spinners currently around in Indian cricket. He has picked 16 wickets in total while bowling in 14 matches for KKR.

Lockie Ferguson- Despite playing just five matches till now in the IPL 2021, Ferguson has picked up a total of 10 wickets so far in the season. In KKR’s last league match he picked up three wickets while giving away just 18 runs, and made KKR win the match.

Image: Instagram/@iplt20/BCCI