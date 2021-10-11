IPL 2021 Playoffs | RCB Vs KKR Eliminator Live Stream: How To Watch LIVE In India, UK & US

After the Chennai Super Kings booked their spot in the finals of the Indian Premier League 2021, the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). As the RCB, who find themselves in third place in the points table lock horns with the fourth-placed KKR, the winner of the match will move on to the last playoff match where they will face Delhi Capitals for a spot in the final. Both Bangalore and Kolkata will put their best efforts to win today's match in order to clinch the coveted trophy.

Where and when to watch IPL 2021 playoffs in India?

All the IPL 2021 matches in India will be aired on Star Sports Network. To catch RCB vs KKR Live Streaming, fans can log into the Disney+ Hotstar app. The RCB vs KKR Live Streaming is slated to begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Monday.

How to watch IPL 2021 Playoffs in the US and Canada?

Willow TV has the broadcasting rights to telecast IPL matches in the United States and Canada. In the North American countries, the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Playoffs match is being aired live at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (ET). Meanwhile, Disney Bundle has the rights to stream the IPL matches live for its online audience in the American continent.

Where and When to watch IPL 2021 Playoffs in the UK and Ireland?

Sky Sports Network has been given the broadcasting rights to telecast all the IPL matches in the United Kingdom and Ireland. People in the UK and Ireland can subscribe to Sky to watch the IPL matches live in their respective countries. The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Playoffs match is at 3:00 PM British Standard Time (BST). Meanwhile, NOW, which is a subsidiary of Sky, has the rights to live-stream IPL matches in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch IPL 2021 Playoffs in other parts of the world?

Star Sports Network, which has the broadcasting rights of the IPL, will telecast all the matches live in Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives apart from serving audiences in India. SuperSport will broadcast IPL matches in South Africa, while BeIN Sports will telecast the tournament in Saudi Arabia and North African countries. In Australia and New Zealand, people can watch IPL 2021 on Fox Cricket and Sky Sports, respectively.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)