IPL 2021 Points Table After SRH Vs RR: Check Updated Orange Cap And Purple Cap List

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is coming towards the business end with all eight teams left to play only a couple of matches. The Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to register their second win of IPL 2021 making things difficult for Rajasthan Royals to qualify for the play-off. The win for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the SRH vs RR match meant there was no change son the IPL 2021 Points Table. Here's a look at IPL 2021 Points Table and updated list of Orange Cap and Purple cap holders.

IPL 2021 top teams on table

Speaking about the IPL 2021 top teams on the table, Chennai Super Kings are currently at the top of the points table with 16 points which is the same amount of points that Delhi Capitals also have, however, it is the net run rate that has separated both the teams at the top. Delhi Capitals are currently second on the IPL 2021 points table and have a chance to regain the top spot if they win their upcoming match against KKR on Tuesday. Royal Challengers Bangalore after beating Mumbai Indians on Sunday are holding the third spot with 12 points. Kolkata Knight Riders despite losing to CSK in the last match still occupy the 4th spot with 8 points.

Here's how the Points Table looks after Match 40 of the #VIVOIPL 👇 #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/JaqR6yFSaZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 27, 2021

Punjab Kings are 5th on the IPL 2021 points table and level on points with Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals however they have a better net run rate amongst the two. The 6th and 7th spot belongs to Rajasthan Royals and Defending champions Mumbai Indians. SRH despite the win against RR continues to remain in the bottom spot.

IPL 2021 orange cap latest update

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is the current holder of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap. The southpaw has amassed 433 runs from 10 matches in the T20 competition this year. Shikhar Dhawan is placed second in the list of the season's top run-getters so far. The Delhi Capitals opening batsman has accumulated 430 runs so far in just 10 matches. Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul occupies the third spot with 401 runs from 9 matches. CSK's Faf du Plessis occupy the fourth spot with 394 runs from 10 matches.