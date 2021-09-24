IPL 2021 Points Table: KKR Leaps Into Top 4 After Defeating MI; Here's How Teams Stand

Kolkata Knight Riders cruised through victory by chasing down a total of 156 in 15.1 overs. Opting to bowl first on winning the toss, the Knight Riders did not have the best of the starts with the Mumbai Indians openers scoring 78 runs for the opening wicket, but soon after the opening pair fell, the Knight riders got themselves back into the game and gained the upper hand.

The brilliant bowling effort of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Lockie Ferguson restricted Mumbai Indians to 155 for 6. In the chase, KKR eased past the total courtesy to Venkatesh Iyer 30 ball 53 and Rahul Tripathi's match-winning brilliant knock of 74 off 42 balls (unbeaten). With this thumping victory, the Kolkata Knight Riders leapt into the top half of the IPL 2021 Points Table.

IPL 2021 Points Table: Where does each team find themselves after the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash

The Delhi Capitals find themselves atop the table with seven wins in nine games. Following them are the Chennai Super Kings, who have won six of their eight. Third in the table are Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore with five in eight. While Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves in the 4th place following their win in the just concluded MI vs KKR clash.

The bottom half of the table see Rajasthan Royals at 5th with eight points while defending champions Mumbai Indians find themselves in the sixth spot. The Punjab kings meanwhile occupy the 7th spot with six points in nine games, with the Sunrisers Hyderabad languishing at the bottom of the points table with two points coming from a lone win in eight games.

The action will now move to the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where three-times IPL champions Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 35 to further their position into the top half. Both sides came into the IPL UAE leg level on points but RCB picked none from their game against KKR losing by nine wickets while CSK bagged two points beating the Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.

Image: IPL / BCCI