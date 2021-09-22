IPL 2021 Points Table Update: Top Teams On Points Table, Latest Orange & Purple Cap Race

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is underway in UAE with three matches already done and dusted. With every match, the race to be inside the top 4 in the IPL 2021 points table is becoming very interesting. If you still wondering as to who won yesterdays IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, well it was Rajasthan Royals who scripted an amazing comeback to beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 2 runs. Let's take a look at IPL 2021 points table today and who is on top of IPL points table.

IPL 2021 top teams on table

Speaking about the IPL 2021 top teams on table, Chennai Super Kings are currently at the top of the points table with 12 points which is the same amount of points that Delhi Capitals also have. However, the win over Mumbai Indians in the first match saw CSK's net run rate improve helping them to take the top spot. Delhi Capitals are currently second on the IPL 2021 points table and have a chance to regain the top spot if they win their upcoming match. Royal Challengers Bangalore despite losing to Kolkata Knight Riders are holding the third spot while defending Champions Mumbai Indians are hanging onto the fourth spot with 8 points.

Following the win over Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals are 5th on the IPL 2021 points table and level on points with Mumbai Indians however they need to improve on their net run rate. The 6th and 7th spot belongs to Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings while the Sunrisers Hyderabad are languishing at the bottom of the points table hoping to turn things around in the second half of the tournament.

IPL 2021 orange cap latest update

Delhi Capitals' star opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is the current holder of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap. The southpaw has amassed 380 runs from 8 matches in the T20 competition this year. KL Rahul is placed second in the list of the season's top run-getters so far. The PBKS skipper has accumulated 380 runs so far in just 8 matches. KL Rahul's P[unjab Kings teammate Mayank Agarwal takes the third spot on the table with 327 runs from 8 matches. CSK's Faf du Plessis takes the fourth spot with 320 runs from 8 matches, while Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw completes the top five slots with 308 runs from 8 matches.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap latest update

Harshal Patel has proved to be a revelation for RCB. His exploits with the ball have been instrumental in the team getting a promising start this year. The medium-pacer has picked up 17 wickets from just 8 matches in the IPL 2021. Delhi Capitals' Avesh Khan has the second-highest wickets in the IPL 2021 currently. The 24-year-old has 14 wickets to his name from 8 matches. Rajasthan Royals all-rounder and the costliest player to be sold at IPL auctions, Chris Morris is placed at third place in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap race with 14 scalps in 8 matches.