IPL 2021 Points Table Update After 4 Matches: RCB Confirm Top-2 Clash With CSK In Mumbai

The Royal Challengers Bangalore had a phenomenal run chase in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 against the Rajasthan Royals. Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli single-handedly chased the score of 177 runs set by the Rajasthan Royals. The victory put the Royal Challengers on the top of the IPL points table — a position earlier held by the Chennai Super Kings.

RCB vs RR scorecard

The Rajasthan Royals had a rough start to their innings after Mohammed Siraj took the wickets of Jos Buttler and David Miller. The Royals had lost their top order batsmen by the end of the 7th over with a score of 43 runs. It looked like the Royals would struggle to put up a decent score in the RCB vs RR scorecard.

In came Shivam Dube and Riyan Parag and the duo maintained the momentum of the game towards the Royals’ side. The two scored 46 runs and 25 runs with a strike rate of 143.75 and 156.25 respectively. Rahul Tewatia provided a strong finish towards the end of the game scoring runs 40 from 23 balls.

The display of resilience by the lower batting order saw the Royals put up an admirable score of 177 runs. In return, the Royal Challengers put up one of the best chasing displays in the history of the IPL. Devdutt Padikkal scored his maiden century in the IPL which was also the first century of the IPL 2021. He scored 101 runs from 52 balls with a strike rate of 194.23, hitting 11 4s and 6 6s.

Virat Kohli runs in IPL history

Virat Kohli played a brilliant knock himself in support of Padikkal’s century. Fans saw Virat Kohli runs in IPL reach a remarkable milestone of 6000 runs. Virat Kohli has now scored 6021 runs in 196 matches with a strike rate of 130.69 and an average of 38.35 in his entire IPL career. He is followed by Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan who have scored 5448 runs and 5428 runs respectively.

RCB IPL 2021 schedule

The RCB IPL 2021 schedule sees them go against the Chennai Super Kings next on Sunday, 25 April. This match will prove to be a clash among the table-toppers to secure the first position on the IPL 2021 points table. The Chennai Super Kings currently stand at 2nd position on the table. CSK have won 3 consecutive matches along the way.

PBKS vs MI live telecast

The PBKS vs MI live telecast is set to take place on Friday, April 23. The PBKS vs MI live telecast can be seen on the Star Sports Network from 7:30 PM onwards. The match can also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar online streaming platform.

