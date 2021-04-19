IPL 2021 Points Table Update: RCB Go On Top, CSK And RR Aim To Emulate MI, DC

Fans witnessed two action-packed matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday, 18 April. In the first match of the day, the Royal Challengers Bangalore went up against the Kolkata Knight Riders in which RCB beat KKR by 38 runs. This was the 3rd consecutive victory in the RCB IPL 2021 schedule, which put them on the top of the IPL 2021 points table. In the second match of the day, the Punjab Kings went against the Delhi Capitals in which DC beat PBKS by 6 wickets.

RCB IPL 2021 schedule sees 3 consecutive wins

Match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 saw the Royal Challengers display a splendid performance of cricket on the field. Facing the Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB posted a total of 204 runs with the loss of 4 wickets. Fans experienced a vintage Glenn Maxwell performance where he propelled the RCB innings by scoring 78 runs from 49 balls.

To top it off, AB de Villiers finished his innings in signature style by scoring 76 runs from 34 balls. Both of them hit 9 4s and 3 6s each. In return, KKR were restricted for 166 runs losing 8 wickets. The RCB IPL 2021 schedule is set for the Royal Challengers to take on the Rajasthan Royals next on Thursday, 22 April.

Shikhar Dhawan shines for Delhi Capitals

Match 11 saw the Punjab Kings go against the Delhi Capitals in which the PBKS scored a commendable score of 195 runs with the loss of 4 wickets. Mayank Agarwal came to the party, scoring 69 runs from 36 balls, he was supported by KL Rahul who played a stable innings of 61 runs from 51 balls. However, these 2 performances were overshadowed by the feared and mighty 'Gabbar'. Shikhar Dhawan took charge of the batting where he scored 92 runs from 49 balls, narrowly missing out on his century. He hit a staggering 13 4s and 2 6s which helped the Delhi Capitals beat the Punjab Kings by 6 wickets.

IPL 2021 news ahead of the week

The CSK vs RR live streaming match is all set for Monday, 19th April. Both the team have won their first match of the tournament and will be looking forward to register their 2nd consecutive win. The Mumbai Indians team 2021 and the Delhi Capitals have both won 2 games while losing 1 game in the tournament.

The CSK vs RR live streaming which will start at evening 7:30 will see one of the team try to emulate MI and DC with 2 wins in their pocket. The Mumbai Indians team 2021 will look forward to register their 3rd consecutive victory facing the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, 20 April. Fans will be excited to see how the IPL 2021 points table will look after these exciting fixtures and which players will make the IPL 2021 news headline.

Image Source: PTI

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.