IPL 2021 Points Table Update: Top Teams On Points Table, Latest Orange & Purple Cap Race

The second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) has already seen some amazing matches taking place with defending champions Mumbai Indians dropping places on the IPL 2021 points table. With a couple of matches remaining for each team, the race for the playoffs is only becoming very intense and nervy. Sunday witnessed doubleheader matches with Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders, while Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Mumbai Indians.

If you are still wondering as to who won yesterdays IPL match between CSK and KKR, well it was MS Dhoni's team who chased the target with two wickets to spare. In the RCB vs MI match, Virat Kohli and co crushed the defending champions by 54 runs. Let's take a look at IPL 2021 points table today and who is on top of the IPL points table.

IPL 2021 top teams on table

Speaking about the IPL 2021 top teams on table, Chennai Super Kings are currently at the top of the points table with 16 points which is the same amount of points that Delhi Capitals also have, however, it is the net run rate that has separated both the teams at the top. Delhi Capitals are currently second on the IPL 2021 points table and have a chance to regain the top spot if they win their upcoming match against KKR on Wednesday. Royal Challengers Bangalore after beating Mumbai Indians on Sunday are holding the third spot with 12 points. Kolkata Knight Riders despite losing to CSK in the last match still occupy the 4th spot with 8 points.

A look at the Points Table after Match 39 of #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/GN8wYwIwMh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 26, 2021

Punjab Kings are 5th on the IPL 2021 points table and level on points with Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals however they have a better net run rate amongst the two. The 6th and 7th spot belongs to Rajasthan Royals and Defending champions Mumbai Indians who will hope that Sunrisers Hyderabad lose to Rajasthan Royals on Monday which will keep them below Mumbai Indians and at the bottom of the points table. A loss to RR will end SRH's campaign in the tournament.

IPL 2021 orange cap latest update

Delhi Capitals' star opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is the current holder of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap. The southpaw has amassed 430 runs from 10 matches in the T20 competition this year. KL Rahul is placed second in the list of the season's top run-getters so far. The PBKS skipper has accumulated 401 runs so far in just 9 matches. CSK's Faf du Plessis has moved up on the table and occupy third spot with 394 runs from 10 matches. Another CSK player Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the fourth spot with 362 runs while Sanju Samson completes the top five slots with 351 runs from 9 matches.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap latest update

Harshal Patel continues to hold onto the purple cap with 23 wickets from just 10 matches in the IPL 2021. Delhi Capitals' Avesh Khan has the second-highest wickets in the IPL 2021 currently. The Delhi Capitals pacer has 15 wickets to his name from 10 matches. Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah is placed at third place in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap race with 14 scalps in 10matches.