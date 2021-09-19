IPL 2021: Pollard Touts CSK-MI Rivalry As 'El Clasico'; Ishan Kishan Acknowledges MS Dhoni

In a video posted on the official social media handles of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), players from both teams could be seen expressing their views about the much-hyped rivalry between both teams, using only one word to describe it.

The rivalry would be on display yet again on September 19, when both teams face each other at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE. Among the many answers from the players about the CSK-MI rivalry in the video, the most interesting ones were from MI’s star all-rounder Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan, who replied with the name of CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

In the video, Pollard termed the rivalry ‘El-Clasico’, which left the fans in awe. ‘El-Clasico’ is the name given to the football match between Spanish football giants Real Madrid and Barcelona. The matches between these two teams are the most sought-after matches by football fans around the world. Pollard's description of the CSK-MI rivalry as El-Clasico is perfectly justified as these two teams are considered the best two teams in the IPL history. Adding to that, IPL fans love to watch the high-intensity matches between the teams.

Along with other players in the video, MI wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan remembered CSK captain, MS Dhoni. Apart from their similar duties on the field, which is wicket-keeping, both Kishan and Dhoni hail from Jharkhand. Kishan made his debut for MI in the IPL, back in 2016. Following the footsteps of the legendary CSK skipper Dhoni, Kishan has shown his hard-hitting capabilities, scoring 1284 runs for MI in 56 IPL matches.

Pollard's dominance in CSK vs MI matches

MI star batsman Surya Kumar Yadav came up with another interesting reaction in the video, asking Pollard about what he thinks about CSK. Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya came up with Pollard’s name to answer the question about CSK-MI rivalry.

In the last match that Pollard played against CSK in match no. 27 of IPL 2021, he played a mammoth knock of 87 runs in 34 balls, with 6 fours and 8 sixes. MI successfully chased down the target of 219 runs, courtesy of Pollard’s brilliant innings. He will again look to dominate CSK bowlers when he comes out to bat on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Watch the full video posted by CSK and MI

