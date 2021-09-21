IPL 2021: Ponting Impressed With Rishabh Pant's Improved 'level Of Maturity'

Ricky Ponting, the head coach of the Delhi Capitals, believes Rishabh Pant's maturity has gone through the ceiling in the last two seasons. Pant has progressed from being a young wicketkeeper batter to taking charge of DC in the IPL 2021 first phase. The player was named as the captain after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Pant handled the pressure admirably, as the Capitals finished at the top after the first phase, ensuring him to keep his captaincy despite the return of Iyer. Ponting claims that Pant has shown tremendous growth in the last couple of years. He also talked about Pant’s comeback in international cricket after his match-winning exploits against Australia in 2020.

"Rishabh's level of maturity in the last couple of seasons has just gone through the roof. When I first joined the Delhi Capitals camp, Rishabh was just starting to burst onto the scene. I made a pretty big call during the Australian summer last year when Rishabh finally made his way back to the Test team that we are going to see the unearthing of someone that could be a star Test match player for India for a long time. And what he has done since then on the international stage has been nothing short of sensational and I could see that coming. He's done a terrific job as Captain of Delhi Capitals so far as well," said Ponting speaking to the media ahead of Delhi Capitals’ clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ricky Ponting has taught me to treat everyone equally, claims Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant talked about his bond with Ponting and the values he has learned from the Australian veteran. Pant claims that Ponting has taught him to treat every player on the side equally which will result in the team performing brilliantly. He also added that there is no communication gap between the players and the top-level staff.

"I have learned from Ricky that, as captain, I need to treat everyone equally in the team. If you respect each and everyone in the team, then the entire team gives everything they have for you and they also stand by you in every situation. I try and keep the environment light. Anyone in the team can discuss anything with me or Ricky. We have a good combination of youth and experience in our team," said Pant. Delhi Capitals will play their first game of phase-2 of IPL 2021 on 22nd September against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

