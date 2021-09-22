IPL 2021: 'Possibly The Greatest Last Over,' Graeme Swann Hails Kartik Tyagi's Bowling

Former English cricketer Graeme Swann on Tuesday described Karthik Tyagi's match-winning effort against Punjab Kings as the "greatest last over" he has ever seen. Swann, while speaking on Star Sports after the 32nd match of the ongoing IPL 2021, praised Karthik's perfectly executed yorkers in the last over, saying "I'll take my hat off to him".

Karthik delivered a magnificent final over against Punjab Kings as he helped his team defend just 4 runs off 6 balls. Karthik bowled three dot balls and got two wickets in the over, leaking just 2 runs. Rajasthan Royals eventually won the game and Karthik was adjudged the player of the match for his brilliant performance.

"That is quite possibly the greatest last over that I have seen. Tyagi bowled an absolute stonking over. Two wickets, one run, defending only four. I’ll take my hat off to him. The third ball of the over was a brilliant one for me. Very full and then the caught behind happened. When the right-hander came in, he saw it and stepped across. That could have been wide but not for me because the batsman stepped wide and followed him. Three off the last ball and now the pressure was on and that was an absolutely perfectly executed yorker to wrap up the game," Swann said on Star Sports.

What happened in the last over?

When Karthik had come to deliver the last over, Punjab needed only 4 runs to win off 6 balls. Punjab had eight wickets in hand and was looking comfortable to win before Karthik bamboozled the opposition with his amazing yorkers. Karthik's first ball was a dot, which put some pressure on Punjab batsman Aiden Markram.

The South African player, however, managed to nip one through the midwicket to score 1 off the second ball, putting Nicholas Pooran on strike. Karthik overpitched his third delivery and Pooran, trying to hit the ball to the third man, poked it straight to Sanju Samson behind the stumps.

Deepak Hooda came to face the rest of the over with an aim of scoring three more runs to help Punjab win the match. However, the first ball that Hooda faced was given a dot by the umpire, who said the batsman moved to his right and hence the wide delivery by Karthik would be considered legal.

Karthik again bowled an outside off delivery to Hooda, who tried to drive the ball away but instead ended up giving an easy catch to Samson. Fabian Allen came to face the final delivery as Punjab still needed three runs to win. Karthik delivered an unplayable yorker to do the near-impossible in the IPL, defending four off the final over.

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals had scored 185 runs in their 20 overs. Punjab was cruising well and was looking good to chase down the target until the final four overs by Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, and Karthik Tyagi changed the course of the match. Karthik's last over helped Rajasthan win the match by 2 runs.

(Image: iplt20.com)