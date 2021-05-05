IPL 2021 Postponed: British-Indian Commentator Isa Guha Donates For India's COVID-19 Fight

Even as the IPL 2021 postponed news came to light, India continues to battle with the second wave of the coronavirus which has gripped the nation with an oxygen shortage crisis. During this time, members of the cricketing world are trying their best to extend their support and spread awareness across India. Now, former English cricketer and English cricket commentator, Isa Guha has joined the cause to fight the oxygen crisis after she announced her donation on Twitter.

Isa Guha donates to fight oxygen crisis

Isa Guha took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that she had donated to the British Asian Trust. She informed everyone that all the money is going to support the people in India that are facing the oxygen crisis while urging everyone to make a donation. She also expressed her thoughts saying that she was thinking of everyone in India and the current situation was heartbreaking for her to see.

Thinking of everyone in India. Heartbreaking to see. Below is where I’ve donated if you can spare a penny - all money is going to support the oxygen crisis. ðŸ™ðŸ™#COVID19India https://t.co/Q8Rlxzp4Br — Isa Guha (@isaguha) May 4, 2021

The British Asian Trust was founded in 2007 and The Prince of Whales is the President of the organisation. The trust is running the Oxygen for India Emergency Appeal campaign with a goal of 2,000,000 pounds. The trust has claimed that the donations will support thousands of vulnerable people suffering due to the oxygen crisis in India.

With your support the #BritishAsianTrust's #OxygenForIndia Appeal can support thousands of vulnerable people suffering due to the #OxygenCrisis in #India. #OxygenEmergency



Please keep donating: https://t.co/82Ih0RqkzJ — British Asian Trust (@britishasiantst) May 3, 2021

Pat Cummins donation

Previously, the Pat Cummins donation became the talk of the town in India last month after he promised to donate USD 50,000 to PM CARES Fund to support the country's fight against COVID-19. However, after facing backlash on social media for allocating the donation to PM CARES Fund due to the lack of accountability, Pat Cummins revealed that he had diverted his donation to UNICEF Australia. UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal' is an initiative started in partnership with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) to help tackle the ongoing crisis in India.

Terrific work @CricketAus



FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.



If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://t.co/SUvGjlGRm8 https://t.co/1c0NE9PFdO — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 3, 2021

IPL suspension news

According to IPL suspension news, the IPL 2021 postponed decision came to light after players and staff members started testing positive inside the bio-bubble. It started with Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier from the KKR squad and when Wriddhiman Saha from the SRH squad also tested positive, the suspension became inevitable. The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect on Tuesday.

India coronavirus cases analysis

According to JHU CSSE Covid-19 data, as of May 4, 2021, India coronavirus cases analysis saw 382,146 new cases with a weekly average of 381,124 cases. The Vaccine India stats have seen 29,122,833 people being fully vaccinated and 128,627,919 people having received at least the first dose of the vaccine as of April 19, 2021. India has seen a total of 20.7 million cases with 17 million recovered people and 226,000 deaths.

