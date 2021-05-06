IPL 2021 Postponed: Cricket Australia Has Important Message For Indian Fans, BCCI

With the IPL 2021 postponed, players, staff members, as well as, commentators and all the personnel related to the tournament are leaving for their homes. Among the foreign players in IPL, England players were the first ones to depart from India with eight of them landing in London. Now, Cricket Australia has confirmed that the IPL-bound Australian players, members of the coaching staff, match officials and commentators have left India and are on their way to the Maldives. As many as 40 members from Australia were a part of the IPL 2021 which includes the likes of prominent cricketers like David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins among others.

Cricket Australia's official Twitter handle took to the micro-blogging site and posted a statement where they confirmed Australian members' transportation from India and also thanked the BCCI for their quick actions. CA wrote, "Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association can confirm that Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives. The Australians will remain in the Maldives until the conclusion of the travel pause pertaining to flights from India to Australia. As previously stated, CA and the ACA are not seeking an exemption from the Australian Government.

The statement further read, "CA and the ACA extend their sincere thanks to the Board of Control for Cricket In India for their responsiveness in moving the Australians from India to the Maldives less than two days after the decision to indefinitely postpone the Indian PremierLeague. Mike Hussey remains in India having tested positive to COVID-19. Mike is experiencing mild symptoms and is in the care of his IPL franchise, the Chennai Super Kings. CA and the ACA will work closely with the BCCI to ensure Mike's safe return to Australia when it is safe to do so."

Official Update | We can confirm that Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives. pic.twitter.com/mZQT2RlvBv — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 6, 2021

Notably, CSK's batting coach Michael Hussey COVID report also came back positive on Wednesday. He was the fourth person from the CSK campaign who tested positive for the ungodly virus after CSK team 2021 CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshimpathy Balaji and their designated bus cleaner. As per the latest Michael Hussey Covid update, the former cricketer will be in isolation for 10 days under the care of CSK.

Meanwhile, the Australian players' trip to the Maldives has been forced due to the Scott Morrison-led Australian government's travel ban on India till May 15 because of the explosion of COVID-19 cases here. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had refused to consider an exemption and Cricket Australia had also ruled out seeking one from the government. As a result, the Australians, including David Warner, will stay in the Maldives for a few days before flying home.

