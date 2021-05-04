IPL 2021 Postponed News: Broadcasters Face HUGE Losses As Advertisers Could Demand Refunds

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was being carried out in a challenging situation with the nation battling with the second wave of the coronavirus. After reports of players testing positive in the bio-bubble started coming on Monday, the BCCI took the decision to suspend the current IPL season. The IPL cancelled news is going to massively affect the advertising space which may line the advertisers to demand a refund from the IPL broadcasters.

Even before the Indian Premier League was postponed, advertisers were asking for a discount or to restructure their deals with the Star Sports Network as per InsideSport. The low ratings of the IPL 2021 season was the reason for the advertisers to line up at the doorstep of the Star Sports Network. Although Star Sports denied such news, the suspension of the IPL 2021 season will see the advertisers asking for a refund, further increasing the troubles of the network.

The chairman of Mogae Media, Sandeep Goyal had earlier said that advertisers were justified in asking for some leeway and when they inked deals with Star Sports Network, the second wave of the pandemic was nowhere on the horizon. He also added that brands cannot exit when there is a downside and ride the wave when there is an upside, so a middle ground will be worked out. The numbers presented by BARC India show that the viewership numbers for the IPL 2021 dropped significantly compared to the 2020 season.

IPL 2021 viewership numbers

According to the data by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, the viewing minutes and cumulative reach of the IPL 2021 season took a drop by around 35%. The viewing minutes of the first 17 matches for IPL 2021 were 6.62 billion. Whereas the viewing minutes of the first 17 matches for IPL 2020 were 8.34 billion. The IPL 2019 season saw 6.07 billion viewing minutes for the first 17 matches.

In terms of cumulative reach, IPL 2021 had a reach of 105 million viewers for the first 17 matches. The IPL 2020 managed to surpass this number in just 14 matches gaining a reach of 116 million viewers. While IPL 2019 saw a cumulative reach of 101 million viewers in the first 17 matches.

Trouble started mounting when the KKR vs RCB match on Monday got postponed and fans were in a fear of the IPL cancelled news. As per the IPL latest news, the Indian Premier League Governing Council and the BCCI have decided to postpone the IPL schedule for the 2021 season in light of the unfolding events. Vice-President of BCCI, Rajiv Shukla also confirmed the IPL 2021 postponed news.

Sponsors for IPL broadcasters 2021

VIVO had returned as the title sponsor of IPL 2021 with Star Sports having the media rights to broadcast the tournament. The IPL 2021 sponsors for co-presenting included Dream11, BYJU’s, PhonePe and Justdial. The IPL 2021 was co-powered by Upstox and Vimal Elaichi. Dream11 was also the title sponsor for the IPL 2020 season.

