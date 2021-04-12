IPL 2021: Prasidh Krishna Reveals Lesson He Learnt From Virat Kohli, Says 'it Worked Well'

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Prasidh Krishna, who made his India debut last month, has revealed how Indian skipper Virat Kohli and other senior players in the squad helped him improve as a cricketer. Krishna said that the one important lesson he has learnt from Kohli and other senior players while playing for India is to always remain positive and be on the front foot. Krishna played his first IPL 2021 match on Sunday against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where he bowled four overs and took two wickets with an economy rate of 8.75.

“Every single game that I was a part of, I tried to be at my best. There was no specific variation that I had been working on, but I did learn some important lessons while playing for Team India. At the beginning of the match where I made my debut, there was a bit of pressure situation. But Virat and the other seniors told me to always be on the front foot, and it worked well. We made a comeback, and we won. So yes, that's one lesson I have learnt - about being positive no matter what the situation is,” Krishna was quoted as saying on Kolkata’s official website kkr.in.

Krishna's India debut

Krishna had made his India debut against England in March, where he played all three games of the ODI series. The right-arm fast bowler became the first Indian cricketer to take a four-wicket-haul on ODI debut. Krishna helped India win the game by 66 runs. He went on to take two more wickets in the next two games for India.

Krishna made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2018 after he was brought in by Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Krishna made his debut against Mumbai Indians, where he bowled four overs and gave 39 runs without picking up a single wicket. But, Krishna has only grown from there on as he now has 20 wickets from 25 IPL matches at an average of 41.80 and an economy rate of 9.30.

(Image Credit: ANI)