IPL 2021: Preity Zinta hails Shahrukh Khan for batting well under pressure against CSK

Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta hailed batsman Shahrukh Khan's knock under pressure against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. The 46-year-old took to Twitter to share a few positives from the match, one of which was Punjab batsman Shahrukh Khan's important knock of 47 runs, which he smashed off 36 balls. Zinta praised Shahrukh Khan for playing the knock under pressure when all of the top-order Punjab batsmen were dismissed cheaply. Zinta also praised the bowlers for coming back stronger from the previous game, where they were smacked all around the park by Rajasthan Royals batsmen.

"Not our night tonight but a few positives. #SRK batted so well under pressure & bowlers came back stronger from the previous game. Better to move on & put this behind us. Hopefully, there will be a lot of learning from tonight. Really well played CSK!," Zinta wrote on Twitter.

CSK wins by 6 wickets

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul lost the toss and was summoned with his batsmen to take the centre first. Chennai Super Kings opening bowler Deepak Chahar struck early as he picked up Mayank Agarwal's wicket in the very first over. Chahar then picked up three crucial wickets in the successive overs as he dismissed Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, and Deepak Hooda. CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja displayed an amazing piece of fielding as he ran out KL Rahul in the third over of the first inning. Shahrukh Khan came and smashed 47 off 36 balls but that wasn't enough as Punjab was restricted for 106/8 in 20 overs by CSK bowlers. Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, and Dwayne Bravo took one wicket each for CSK before the end of the first inning.

CSK batsmen Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis opened the second inning of the match. After struggling for a few overs, Gaikwad was dismissed by Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh for 5 off 16 balls. Moeen Ali took his place and hit an incredible 46 off 31 balls, including seven boundaries and 1 maximum. Ali was dismissed by Murugan Ashwin in the 13th over but the game for CSK was already set by then as they needed just 17 runs to win off 6 overs. Both, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu were dismissed cheaply by Punjab bowlers before Sam Curran came in and finished the game for CSK with a boundary. Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten at 36 off 33 balls as CSK won the game by 6 wickets and 26 balls to spare.

(Image Credit: IPL/PTI)

