IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw wants ‘Chak De!’ music to be played when Ricky Ponting speaks

Delhi team's opening batsman Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday talked about the 'aura' his head coach Ricky Ponting exudes, adding “when he speaks Chak De! music should be played in the background”. The Delhi franchise took to social media to post an excerpt from an interview with Shaw, where the Indian cricketer talks about his coach Ricky Ponting, IPL, among other things. When asked how it feels to have Ponting back on the ground, the U-19 ICC World Cup-winning captain replied, “The boss is back”.

Ponting joined the side just recently after completing his mandatory quarantine period post his arrival from Australia for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he oversees the Delhi side. Shaw said, “He is a very nice person. On the field he is like a boss, and off the field, he is like a friend. I am very happy he is back, and let’s see how it goes”. Shaw further acknowledged that he would like the iconic Chak De! India song to be played in the background when “Ricky Sir” speaks.

Ponting, who captained Australia to two consecutive World Cup victories, recently labelled Shaw as one of the most talented players he has seen. The coach highlighted how Shaw has improved from the previous season and worked hard in the recent months to make “adjustments”. Shaw, who made his debut for Delhi in 2018, was not in good form last year and was even benched in the latter stages of the league. Shaw scored 228 runs from the 13 games that he played at an average of 17.53.

Delhi team to take on Chennai in IPL 2021

The Rishabh Pant-led side will play their first game of the season on April 10, as they take on Chennai at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The team had reached the final of the cash-rich tournament last year but failed to make a mark against Mumbai Indians, which proved to be a better team on the day. Riding on their captain’s form and some key players, this year Delhi would be looking to cross that one final step and take the trophy home for the first time.

(Image Credit: Prithvi Shaw/Twitter)