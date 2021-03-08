IPL 2021: Punjab CM Writes To BCCI Over Exclusion Of Mohali Stadium; Cites COVID In Mumbai

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday wrote a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) questioning why Mohali could not host IPL matches, as opposed to Mumbai which was still witnessing rising Coronavirus cases.

Expressing concerns over the exclusion of the Mohali Cricket Stadium for the upcoming IPL season, Amarinder Singh while addressing a press conference said, "I have written to them to say that if you can have it in Bombay, which has had over 9000 cases, then what is wrong with Mohali. We will take all precautions necessary. Mohali is a world-class stadium, there is no reason for it to be excluded."

The leader has also promised to make every possible effort for the players, ensuring their safety amid the pandemic urging BCCI to once again include Mohali Cricket Stadium in the list. Not only is the cricket stadium a huge crowd puller during the IPL, it is also the home turf for the Punjab franchise which has expressed disappointment over the exclusion.

Read: Punjab Kings Upset About No Mohali In IPL 2021 Venues List, Sweat Over No Home Advantage

Read: Punjab CM Fumes Over Mohali's Potential Exclusion In IPL 2021; Urges BCCI To Rethink

Where will IPL 2021 be held?

This time, the BCCI has limited the IPL 2021 season to only six cities namely - Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Delhi, limiting the travel of the players amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, reports suggested that the BCCI was considering hosting the entire tournament's league stage in Maharashtra which harbors 4 international stadiums, making the logistical support feasible. However, due to the rising COVID-19 cases across the state, the idea was shunned.

Both Telangana and Punjab have expressed their reservations over exclusions of their stadiums with Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao urging the BCCI to include Hyderabad as one of the venues. As per the BCCI, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each, between April 9 and May 30.

Every team is set to play at a neutral venue and all teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage. 11 doubleheaders where 6 teams will play 3-afternoon matches & two teams will play two-afternoon matches are scheduled for the marquee tournament. The fixtures of the tournament have been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimizing risk.

Read: Sourav Ganguly Shares Experience Of Helming BCCI; Organising IPL During COVID-19

Read: IPL 2021 Helps THIS Brand's Shares Rise By 6% After Co-presenting Sponsor Deal

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.