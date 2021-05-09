IPL 2021: Punjab Kings Team Reach Home Safely; Some Still Quarantining Outside India

After the suspension of IPL in view of the COVID-19 situation in India, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) team has informed that most of the players from their squad have reached home 'safely'. The IPL franchise also informed that some players are quarantining outside India before heading back home to their respective countries following the postponement of the tournament. The update on the players was tweeted by Punjab Kings on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, PBKS thanked the BCCI, fellow IPL teams and their airline partner GoAir. In addition, the Punjab Kings have also urged fans to follow the COVID-19 rules by wearing masks and ensuring social distancing.

PBKS squad reach home safe

IPL postponed due to COVID-19

Earlier on Tuesday, the IPL was postponed after an emergency meeting of the IPL governing council (GC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The unanimous decision was taken by both bodies to postpone the IPL tournament owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The BCCI had also stated that the governing body will arrange for a safe and secure passage for all participants in IPL 2021.

Meanwhile, the decision surrounding the remaining matches is yet to be taken. According to reports, the BCCI is keen on resuming the matches in the September window ahead of the T20 World Cup if the COVID-19 situation improves in the country. Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official stated:

"Why not? If the foreign players are available and the COVID-19 situation is in control, we can definitely look at that window before the T20 World Cup. It can in fact act as a good preparation ground for the showpiece event," the official said

(With ANI Inputs)

