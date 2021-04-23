IPL 2021 Purple Cap: Rahul Chahar Aims To Go Past Cousin Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are known to be slow starters in the IPL and this season as well the Rohit Sharma-led team have made a stuttering start to their title defence. In the four matches played so far, MI have won and lost 2 matches each due to which they are currently placed fourth on the points table. The defending champions next face strugglers Punjab Kings in their upcoming match. The PBKS vs MI live match will be played on Friday 23 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Rahul Chahar wickets in IPL 2021

The Mumbai Indians' two victories came against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the person instrumental in helping the team to win was none other than leg spinner Rahul Chahar. Speaking about Rahul Chahar wickets in IPL 2021, the leg spinner picked up 5 wickets versus KKR and backed it up with a 3-wicket haul versus SRH. He picked up 1 wicket against Delhi Capitals in the previous match but went wicketless versus Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match.

The last two IPL seasons also had been really productive for Chahar who played a crucial role in the team's success. The leg spinner picked up 13 wickets (2019) and 15 wickets (2020) in the last two seasons and once again this season he is top four in terms of wickets and is fighting for the IPL 2021 Purple Cap.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap

Speaking about the leading wicket-takers in the running for the IPL 2021 Purple Cap, RCB pacer Harshal Patel is currently leading the race. Harshal Patel IPL 2021 season has been fantastic so far as he has picked up 12 wickets from 4 matches with his team currently unbeaten in the tournament and also at the top of the points table.

Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar IPL season is also up and running as the pacer is currently in second place in the wicket-takers' list with 8 wickets and tied with Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals who is third. Rahul Chahar, who is in the fourth spot with 8 wickets as well, can overtake his cousin Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan in the wicket-takers' list if he manages to pick up wickets in the PBKS vs MI match in Chennai.

