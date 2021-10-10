IPL 2021 Qualifier 1: Rishabh Pant's 'one-handed Six' Vs CSK Sends Netizens Into Frenzy

As IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 is underway at the Dubai International Stadium with CSK locking horns with DC, skipper Rishabh Pant's one-handed six has created a buzz on social media. Winning the toss, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni invited the Delhi Capitals to bat first. Delhi Capitals' start was not up to the mark as the man in form Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed early by Hazlewood. Shreyas Iyer too did not last long as he was dismissed on 1. Following that Axar Patel was promoted, however, he too was dismissed on a meagre score of 10 runs.

Then, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw tried to stitch a partnership. Shaw was then dismissed on a fiery 60. However, what impressed fans on social media is Rishabh Pant's one-handed shot which went to an 86m high six. During the second ball of the sixteenth over, Shardul Thakur tried to bowl a slow yorker, however, he missed his length and the ball turned into a low full-toss. Pant then tried to smash the ball over long-on, however, he lost his grip but still, the ball went for a maximum at 86m. Soon, fans outlined that it is now the first time Pant has smashed a one-handed six.

ICYMI - A one handed SIX!



Full toss and @RishabhPant17 sends it flying over long on. That's simply amazing!



📹📹👉https://t.co/i54ErP3Clo #VIVOIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 10, 2021

Fans react to Rishabh Pant's one-handed six

Even umpire uses two hands for a six but Pant uses one — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 10, 2021

Jersey changes but one shot remains same for Rishabh Pant. pic.twitter.com/FoCyry26kv — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 10, 2021

What a powerful shot that by Pant. One hand six that too on a slower ball by shardul.#CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/DphBeugKJJ — Subham (@subhsays) October 10, 2021

At the end of the Delhi Capitals' innings, Rishabh Pant remained not-out and scored a brilliant half-century. Pant remained unbeaten at 51 runs off 35 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes. In fact, Pant and Shaw's half-century pushed DC's total to a competitive 172 in 20 overs. It is pertinent to mention here the winner of CSK vs DC Qualifier 1 will go straight into the IPL 2021 finale slated to take place on October 15 at Dubai International Stadium.

(Image: iplt20.com/Twitter)