IPL 2021 Qualifier 1: Will CSK Include Raina In Playing XI Based On His Playoffs Numbers?

Former champions Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns with last year's finalists Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The winner advances to the final whereas, the loser gets a second chance and will face the winner of the Eliminator between RCB and KKR in Qualifier 2.

As MS Dhoni & Co. eye a place in the final, all eyes will be on key batsman Suresh Raina's availability for the all-important clash. So without further ado, let's find out how 'Chinna Thala' has made a tremendous impact in big matches for the three-time winners.

CSK vs DC: Suresh Raina playoffs numbers

Suresh Raina had to miss Chennai Super Kings' last couple of matches due to a knee injury but, Chennai would need the southpaw to feature in the crunch game against DC on Sunday; this is because of Raina's impressive playoff numbers. The veteran middle-order batsman has amassed 208 runs in Qualifier 1 in IPL and is the only batsman to date to have scored more than 200 runs in the first qualifier.

When it comes to the overall playoff performances, Suresh Raina is right up there and is a very accomplished batsman in the knockout games as he has scored 714 runs from 24 games averaging 37.57, and a strike rate of 155.2, including seven half-centuries. His CSK skipper MS Dhoni and other batting icons, including the likes MS Dhoni, Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, play the catch-up game.

Apart from most runs in the IPL playoffs & finals, Suresh Raina also has scored more boundaries (51), hit the most number of sixes (40). He also holds the record of scoring the fastest fifty (off just 16 deliveries) and the highest Powerplay score, i.e. 87. Meanwhile, he has also been adjudged the Man of the Match thrice, which is the joint-highest with MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

At the same time, Suresh Raina is the only player to win the Man of the Match award in the Final, Qualifier and Eliminator, respectively. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen whether the southpaw will feature in CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 as the extent of the injury is still unknown as of now.

Image: PTI/@BCCI