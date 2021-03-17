IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Admin Trolled Heavily For Unusual Question On Gully Cricket

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is inching closer, and all the franchises are using their social media handles in order to hype the much-anticipated tournament. The Rajasthan Royals have been known to entertain fans with their creative and hilarious social media posts. The admin on this occasion quizzed the fans regarding the player they would like to recruit for gully cricket. However, the netizens took this opportunity to brutally troll the admin for the question.

IPL 2021: Fans troll Rajasthan Royals admin on Twitter for gully cricket question

Taking to their Twitter account, the Rajasthan Royals team asked the fans to name the cricketer they would wish to pick in their gully cricket team. While several fans named notable players from international cricket including the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson and Jofra Archer, a certain section trolled the administrator instead. The admin has been subject to trolls in the past. While several franchises have mocked the Twitter admin on several occasions, Rajasthan Royals also have trolled him in the past for teasing that England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler could be the new skipper of the team.

Rajasthan Royals admin trolled

Gayle

Admin of RR only for fielding (kyunki players toh chahiye toh koi bhi khele team poori ho jaye)

Russell

Hardik

Virat — Mukund Agarwal (@RealMukundA) March 17, 2021

Rajasthan Royals Admin ðŸ‘¨‍ðŸ’¼ — Joker ® (@SanjelRoshan0) March 17, 2021

@rajasthanroyals admin, only for sledging opponents ðŸ˜‚ðŸ”¥ — Xan (@writeveer19) March 17, 2021

Rajasthan Royals team 2021

The champions of the inaugural season had a rather underwhelming run in the last edition of the cash-rich league where they failed to finish in the top four after the group stage matches. They have incorporated major changes in their line-up, with Sanju Samson replacing Steve Smith as the captain of the side being the most notable one. Moreover, they have also gone ahead and picked prominent stalwarts of the shortest format in the IPL 2021 auction in an attempt to stage a miraculous turnaround this year.

The franchise will be hopeful that the revamped side will put up a strong show as they look to claim their second championship title. Here is the list of the Rajasthan Royals players for the 14th edition of the Indian T20 extravaganza.

Rajasthan Royals players for IPL 2021 - Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

Rajasthan Royals team 2021 fixtures

