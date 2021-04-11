IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler Reveals IPL Record He Wants To Break

England batsman Jos Buttler, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), wants to break the record of most sixes hit in an IPL match. Buttler, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, said that the one record he would like to break in the IPL is to hit most sixes in a match. The current record holder is Punjab Kings power-hitter Chris Gayle, who had hit 17 sixes in 2013 during his historic knock of 175 runs. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batsman AB de Villiers and former Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Brendon McCullum hold the record for hitting the second-highest number of sixes in an IPL match with 12 each under their name.

Buttler was further asked about his personal goal this IPL season, to which the English wicketkeeper-batsman said: "To win the title". Buttler further added that the team he is most looking forward to playing in IPL 2021 is Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. When asked about the “biggest misconception about Jos Buttler the T20 player,” the 2019 World Cup-winning player said, “that I’m a bad bowler”. Buttler said “claustrophobia” is the toughest thing about being in a biosecure bubble. Sporting events around the world are being conducted in a biosecure bubble to prevent COVID transmission amongst players and support staff, including other stakeholders.

Jos Buttler in IPL

Jos Buttler is one of the key foreign players for Rajasthan Royals alongside his English teammates Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, who is likely to miss the initial stages of the IPL 2021 because of an injury. Buttler, who made his IPL debut in 2016, has played 58 matches and scored 1,714 runs at an average of 34.97 and strike rate of 149.56. Buttler's highest score in the IPL so far is 95 not-out, which he made against Mumbai Indians in 2018, which is also his favourite IPL knock, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals will play its first match on April 12 against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rajasthan had finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2020, which was held in the United Arab Emirates. Rajasthan will look to make a mark this year with their newly-appointed captain Sanju Samson, who will take over from Steve Smith as skipper of the side.

(Image Credit: PTI)