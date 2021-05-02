IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler scores first IPL century against SRH

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler hit his first Indian Premier League (IPL) century against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today. The England cricketer scored a whopping 124 off 64 balls with a strike rate of 193.75 before he was dismissed by SRH pacer Sandeep Sharma. Buttler's incredible knock included 8 sixes and 11 boundaries. The right-handed batsman struggled for the initial part of his innings as he tried hard to middle the ball. But once he unleashed himself, it became difficult for SRH bowlers to contain the explosive batsman.

SRH vs RR

SRH's newly-appointed captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision did not go down well as SRH bowlers failed to restrict Rajasthan Royals under 200. Jos Buttler anchored the innings for the Men in Pink as he went on a scoring rampage. RR skipper Sanju Samson helped Buttler from the other end and contributed an important 48 runs before being dismissed by Vijay Shankar. Mohammad Nabi proved to be the most expensive bowler for SRH, followed by Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, and Khaleel Ahmed.

The Kane Williamson-led side made a few changes to their playing XI as former skipper David Warner has been kept out and Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad nabi has been brought in. Abdul Samad, who was excluded from the playing XI after the first few matches of SRH, has been given a chance in place of Suchith. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has replaced Siddharth Kaul in the playing XI for the match against Rajasthan.

With no David Warner in the team, Manish Pandey has opened the innings for SRH with Jonny Bairstow. The Orange Army has a mammoth target of 221 runs to chase in 20 overs, courtesy of Buttler. The match is being played at Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium, where pitches tend to help batters, especially in the second innings. SRH currently sits at the bottom of the points table and needs to win the match to change the fortune.

(Image Credit: IPL)

