IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Pay Tribute To MS Dhoni Ahead Of Clash Against CSK

Rajasthan Royals (RR) paid tribute to former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni ahead of its clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today at Wankhede stadium. Rajasthan Royals took to their official Twitter handle to share a picture depicting some of its young players during their childhood days watching MS Dhoni play for Chennai Super Kings. The picture includes batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, bowler Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, and Anuj Rawat, all watching Dhoni play for Chennai on a television set. "From the screen to the field. Tonight," Rajasthan captioned the post.

Earlier, former Indian cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar had said that even opposition players respect MS Dhoni for his achievements and the latest post from Rajasthan Royals shows exactly that. On several occasions, Dhoni has been spotted giving advice to younger players during the course of the IPL, even if they belong to some other team. In 2019, Rajasthan Royals' young batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen talking to MS Dhoni after a match against Chennai. Riyan Parag, whose father has played domestic cricket against Dhoni, was also spotted taking advice from the legendary player after one of the two matches against Chennai that RR played in 2019.

CSK vs RR

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are all set to lock horn against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in their third match of the tournament. Both teams have lost one out of the two games that they have played so far in the cash-rich league. While Chennai lost their first match against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals failed to chase a mammoth target of 221 against Punjab Kings. Chennai and Rajasthan won their second games against Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals respectively. it will be an interesting clash between the Rajasthan and Chennai as both are currently being led by wicketkeeper-batsmen.

Rajasthan are currently facing certain challenges as their two key foreign players have been ruled out of the tournament, including all-rounder Ben Stokes, who injured his finger in the first game against Punjab Kings. English pacer Jofra Archer was already out of the tournament prior to its commencement on April 9 as he underwent surgery for an injury last month.

(Image Credit: IPL/RajasthanRoyals)