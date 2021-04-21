IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Players Sweat It Out Ahead Of Crucial Clash Against RCB

Rajasthan Royals (RR) players hit the ground on Wednesday to sweat it out at training session ahead of their crucial clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tomorrow. Royals' official Twitter handle shared some pictures to show how their players lead by Sanju Samson are training hard on the field. In one of the posts, Rajasthan Royals suggested that their players did not take a day off after the last game against Chennai Super Kings, which they lost by a whopping 45 runs. In another post, RR skipper Sanju Samson can be seen lifting some heavyweights alongside some other Indian domestic players, including promising young batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is yet to get a chance to play this year.

Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday announced that its English recruit Liam Livingstone has left India amidst the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) because of bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year. Livingstone, who was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the 2021 auction for Rs. 75 lakhs, has flown back home due to bubble fatigue. The English opener, who was part of the ODI squad that played against India last month, has been travelling under bio-bubble for the past year, which forced him to withdraw from the cash-rich league mid-season.

"Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year. We understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way we can," Rajasthan Royals said in a statement on Tuesday.

Liam Livingstone has flown back home late last night, due to bubble fatigue accumulated over the past year. We understand and respect his decision, and will continue supporting him in any way we can.#RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/stYywf3tBW — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 20, 2021

Misery for RR continues

This comes as the latest blow for the Sanju Samson-led side in the Indian Premier League given that their two key foreign players have already been ruled out due to injuries. Earlier in the season, all-rounder Ben Stokes had to pull out of the IPL because of a finger injury he suffered during Rajasthan Royals' first game against Punjab Kings. English pacer Jofra Archer was already out of the tournament even before the IPL 2021 commenced. Archer had suffered an injury while cleaning his home in England and had to undergo surgery.

Royals are already sailing in deep waters as the franchise has lost two out of the three games that it has played so far in the IPL 2021. Rajasthan Royals lost against Chennai Super Kings in their last outing in Mumbai, where they failed to chase 188 runs. Royals had lost their first game of the season against Punjab Kings by just 4 runs while chasing 221 at the same venue. In their second game against Delhi Capitals, the Royals won by 3 wickets with two balls to spare. Rajasthan will play its next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday.

(Image Credit: Rajasthan Royals/Twitter)

