IPL 2021: Rashid Khan & Erin Holland Engage In A Fun Banter Ahead Of SRH Vs KKR Clash

With hours to go for the face-off between Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), SRH's Rashid Khan engaged in friendly banter with Erin Holland- TV presenter and wife of KKR's Ben Cutting over which team the latter was supporting in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021.

Taking to his Instagram, Rashid Khan had posted an image of him donning the orange jersey for Hyderabad. His picture earned a response from Erin Holland who issued an apology quipping that she would have to go for KKR- her husband's team this year. In response, Khan replied with a long 'No' and a laughing emoji.

The Kolkata Knight Riders recently bought Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting at his base price of Rs 75 lakh at the IPL auction in February. The same month, Cutting also tied the knot with his girlfriend and former Miss World Australia Erin Holland after dating her for over five years. The official Instagram handle of the KKR team 2021 had taken to their Instagram and posted a heartwarming video to welcome Ben Cutting and Erin Holland to the KKR family.

Meanwhile, Cutting who has been drafted into the KKR squad is being seen as a potential backup to all-rounder Andre Russell. While the Australian cricketer has been in the IPL for a while, he has failed to secure a permanent place for himself and has played for a number of teams including Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Mumbai Indians in 21 IPL matches where he has scored 238 runs at an average of 21.6 and strike rate of 168.8. He also has 10 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 9.16.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 3rd match of the IPL 2021 today. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the MA Chidambaram, Chennai.

